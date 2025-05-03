Residents of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal embarked on an anti-illegal immigration protest to pressurise the government to act against illegal immigration

They marched through the Durban CBD and demanded that the government take a firm stance against businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals

South Africans discussed the march, and some doubted that the government would act, accusing it of failing the people

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Anti-illegal protesters called on the government to act against illegal immigration. Image: Puleng Ndlovukazi

Source: Facebook

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Residents of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) embarked on an anti-immigration march in the CBD on 2 May 2025 and demanded that the government act against businesses hiring illegal immigrants.

Anti-illegal immigrants protest

According to eNCA, hundreds of protesters flocked to the streets of Durban and called on the state to crack down on illegal immigration. The march's organiser, Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, said the government must show that it cares for the people and not only care when it is time for elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"People are going through problems every single day," she said.

She slammed the government and accused the government of not acting against illegal immigrants after children died from allegedly eating snacks bought from spaza shops.

PA and ActionSA support the march

The Patriotic Alliance's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, spoke at the march. He said the reality is that the country's borders are porous. He commended the march participants for taking a stand against illegal immigration.

He said the government must mass-deport illegal immigrants from the country, irrespective of nationality. ActionSA's KZN provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the constitution has a gap in offering medical care to everyone. He said it opens up the system to be exploited by illegal immigrants and called for it to be amended.

Anti-illegal immigration protesters marched in Durban. Image: Puleng Ndlovukazi

Source: Facebook

In February, the South African National Defence Force's Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphaha slammed the government and politicians. He said the interference of politicians in the army has turned it into a Mickey Mouse operation.

The Border Management Authority revealed in April that it prevented 6200 people from entering and exiting the country illegally during the Easter weekend. The BMAS also arrested 112 people for facilitating illegal migration.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post did not have faith that the government would act.

Tshabadimaketse Tshepo Galane said:

"The ANC that y'all voted for doesn't care about this country. South Africa is becoming rotten because of these people."

Happy Ndovela Zulu Mngadi asked:

"What if the government is not doing or saying anything because they were the youth who once fought against apartheid, and now it's this generation's turn to act and fight?"

Lwara Midas Mpinga said:

"Government officials are also business owners thanks to BEE and corruption, so of course they want cheap labour that has no rights or benefits, to work for them as their slaves."

Msanda Vha Venda said:

"I am even ashamed to call myself a South African citizen because of the leaders of the country."

Katlegoo Katt said:

"The government doesn't care. They even know where they cross but are not doing anything."

Zimbabwean ambassador defends migration

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, downplayed the immigration of Zimbabweans into South Africa. His comments earned him criticism from the public.

Hamadziripi said migration was not unique to South Africa. He said it is historical and is an individual decision driven by various factors.

"He should have just kept quiet because he has said absolutely nothing," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News