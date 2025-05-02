President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed that the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, no matter what others said

The president also thanked the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) for standing by the government

South Africans have doubts about NHI, given the state of healthcare in the country currently

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed that the NHI would be implemented, despite what anyone else may think. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

MPUMALANGA – The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act will be implemented, no matter who objects to it.

That’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who spoke about the pieces of legislation at the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) May Day celebrations.

The trade union federation held its May Day rally in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa confirms National Health Insurance will be implemented

During his address, Ramaphosa zeroed in on the legislation that the government has passed of late, including the Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Act, the Expropriation Act, and the NHI.

The NHI promises to ensure that all citizens have equal access to quality and affordable healthcare, but its potential implementation has been criticised by many who wondered how it could be achieved. Briefly News previously broke down what it would mean for South Africans.

Despite the criticism, Ramaphosa said that the NHI would be implemented “whether they like it or not”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Cosatu for supporting the government, as he attended May Day celebrations in Mpumalanga. Image: @ANCYLhq

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa praises COSATU for standing firm

While he didn’t mention who they were, it most likely was a reference to the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus and lobby groups that have objected to the recent legislation.

They weren't the only ones. In May 2024, Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane challenged African National Congress (ANC) leaders to cancel their medical aids and use public hospitals before signing the NHI Bill.

With criticism mounting against the Act, Ramaphosa thanked the trade union federation, which is celebrating 40 years since its establishment, for always standing firm and supporting the government’s plans even if they weren’t part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“Cosatu and the alliance, you played your role with other laws. Even while we are in the GNU, we were able to make sure that the wishes of our people are fulfilled. All that has happened because of you,” he said.

South Africans are unsure about NHI implementation

Ramaphosa’s promise about NHI being implemented drew questions from some, as citizens wondered how it would be implemented when the healthcare system in the country was already failing.

Thami Sibiya noted:

“NHI? As we speak, some hospitals don't have beds. When are they going to fix that?”

Lloyd Letts stated:

“It’s incredible how he garnishes votes with an unachievable target. NHI is impossible given the cost and the current conditions.”

Batholomy Thabethe said:

“This is a publicity statement. The country doesn't have money for the NHI. Right now, they are battling to get money for the basic services, and they opted to increase VAT but failed. How are they going to finance NHI?”

Themba Hadebe added:

“How about fixing public hospitals, and ministers should be compelled to start using them as of yesterday.”

Mandla Shange stated:

“Some hospitals don't have water; what can you tell us about that? Apparently, you don't care about South Africa.”

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa said:

“Maybe NHI will provide clinics with medicines. At this moment, there are no medicines in rural clinics under Ramaphosa’s supervision.

Healthcare under strain in Gauteng

Briefly News reported that the healthcare system was under severe strain in Gauteng.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla admitted that the system was close to breaking point.

He added that this was because healthcare facilities were forced to treat foreign nationals as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News