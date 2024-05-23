Surrounded by various high-ranking health officials, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the NHI Bill into law earlier this month

A week after signing it, South Africans still have many questions about what impact this law will have on them

Briefly News' current affairs journalist Tebogo Mokwena created a video explaining the NHI and how it affects South Africans

In a video, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News' senior current affairs writer, explained the NHI.

JOHANNESBURG— South Africans have had mixed reactions since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill and enacted it as a law. Some welcomed it, and others spoke out against it. Briefly News' senior current affairs writer Tebogo Mokwena unpacked the NHI and its impact on South Africans.

NHI explained in a simple video

Mokwena posted his explainer video on his X account, @TebogoTheScribe. In the video, Mokwena uses whiteboard animation to give an overview of the NHI Act, which Ramaphosa signed into law on 15 May.

Mokwena explains that contrary to popular belief, registered NHI users would not be allowed to walk into any private hospital and demand healthcare. He also cautioned against cancelling medical aid before the NHI is fully implemented.

He said:

"The NHI doesn't give South Africans the license to slide in and out of private healthcare. You have to follow the referral pathway. In the public healthcare system, you start at clinics, which is the first step and part of the primary healthcare level. If they aren't equipped to help, they send you to a community healthcare centre. If they can't help, they refer you to a district hospital. So private hospitals can chuck you out if you decide to wing it."

View the video here:

