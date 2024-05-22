Residents of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga have been without electricity since 2022 and have threatened to withhold their votes

They claim that the government promised them electricity and water after they received houses, but this has not materialised

South Africans slammed the government and encouraged the residents to vote to ensure they get the services

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

Emalahleni residents threatened to withhold their votes if not provided electricity. Images: geoffsp and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EMALAHLENI, MPUMALANGA— Siyanqoba residents in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, have threatened to withhold their votes in the upcoming elections because the government did not fulfil its promises.

Resident without water

According to SABC News, the residents received RDP houses in 2022, and the government promised to provide them with water and electricity. However, to date, the houses have been without electricity or water. As a result, the residents went on a service delivery protest on 20 May and barricaded roads with burning tyres, demanding electricity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The municipal manager, Sizwe Mayisela, said the houses are being electrified in phases because of budget limits. He also said other settlements around Emalahleni have experienced the same issues. He clarified that the municipality electrified 385 houses in the current financial year, and more will be electrified.

Netizens encourage residents to vote

South Africans on Facebook encouraged the residents to vote in the upcoming elections on 29 May.

Mkay Masaobi asked:

"Why do people like throwing this threat around? It only hurts them and not the government."

Moses Lukhele asked:

"If they don't vote, who will be affected in the future, instead of going to vote for another party that would provide service delivery."

BK RSA said:

"They must vote, but not for the ANC."

Tshwarelo-Rapolai Bapela said:

"If you don't vote, you give the current party an opportunity to win again. Just go and vote for another party."

Tar Syo said:

"Clueless people. They must vote for another party."

South Africans warned of electricity hikes in winter

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that electricity tariffs could shoot up in the winter season.

Alumo Energy revealed that consumption in winter rises by 23%, which will prompt higher bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News