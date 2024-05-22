The African National Congress could win the election with under 50% of the vote, meaning it would not be a majority victory

In the event of such an outcome, the ruling party could enter into a coalition with other parties with similar goals

Briefly News spoke to Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, who gave his views on possible elections

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Professor Ndevu discussed the possibilities of the ANC winning with under 50%. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—South Africa's seventh general election since 1994 is edging nearer by the day, and the possibility that the ruling party, the African National Congress, may not win with a majority is not far off. Briefly News spoke to Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, about the ANC's possible coalition partners.

ANC could go into coalition: Stellenbosch professor

Briefly News spoke to Professor Ndevu after ANC's president Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence that he could return for a second term. Ndevu said it is possible that the ANC could struggle to get a majority.

"Recent polls from IPSOS and other like-minded organisations have indicated that the African National Congress will struggle to get a majority in the elections," he said.

"Most people are predicting anything below 50%. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal would likely be the most difficult provinces for them all. Ramaphosa is likely to return to the Union Buildings, but without a clear majority, weakening his ability to implement wholesale reforms."

Who will it go into coalition with?

Ndevu gave his view on who the ANC could go into a coalition with.

"The likely party to go into coalition with the ANC is the EFF, as there are n ideological differences, and the benefits are that it will help the ANC take Gauteng and KZN over," he said."

MKP gunning for a two-thirds majority in upcoming general elections

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party was gunning for a two-thirds majority.

Former president Jacob Zuma announced that he wanted the party to get the majority of votes to implement the changes it wanted for the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News