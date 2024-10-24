Babalwa M recently introduced her new song, Candour, just days ahead of its release

This comes after her unexpected split from Kelvin Momo, and fans are convinced they're about to feast on good music

Meanwhile, others aren't at all convinced that the pair actually broke up, saying they were pulling a marketing stunt

Babalwa M shared visuals for her upcoming song, 'Candour'. Images: Babalwa M

Babalwa M is finally ready to release new music, but fans are still reeling from her breakup with Kelvin Momo.

Babalwa M introduces new song

In the weeks following Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo's break up, the singer seems to be moving on and is ready to release new music.

This will be her first release since dropping her EP, Pisces, in April 2024. She has also been featured on other artists' songs, including those by her ex.

Babalwa shared the music video for Candour ahead of its release on 25 October 2024 and left fans to enjoy the visuals before the song arrives:

Mzansi weighs in on Babalwa M's new song

Netizens showed love to Babalwa for moving on and couldn't wait to feast on her new heartbreak songs:

gapsin_2.0 said:

"This heartbroken Babalwa is about to hit different; I can feel it."

sondlo.greenz asked:

"Am I the only one that loves her even more now?"

@Tumelo23550077 wrote:

"The Drake break up effect loading. We needed this mjolo pandemic so we could get bangers."

morudutee was excited:

"Ain’t no better music than brokenhearted artist music. Feed us, ma’am."

Meanwhile, others aren't convinced that the couple actually broke up:

Hlolo59 said:

"If this is produced by Kelvin Momo, then I don’t trust this break up. They’re pulling a stunt on us."

Nondabulas claimed:

"There’s no break up here. Most probably Babalwa has an album coming out soon, so what better way to do a rollout than fake a break up? You can hear on this song that Kelvin and Stixx did the production."

settofromthehood revealed:

"Kelvin played this on his live yesterday for those who don’t know."

asemahle4500 wrote:

"It's a marketing strategy."

