Emtee recently called out his record label after continuously pushing back his anticipated album

The rapper's D.I.Y 3 project has been in the works for over a year, and he says he has no control over it despite being done recording

Mzansi is frustrated over the extended delays and criticised Big Hustle for putting himself in the mess he's in

Emtee hinted that his record label was sabotaging his album release. Images: emteethehustla

It looks like the delays to Emtee's D.I.Y 3 album are more than fans anticipated.

Emtee speaks on album delay

Having hyped fans over his D.IY 3 album for over a year, it appears Emtee may not have a plan for his project after all.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Roll Up hitmaker expressed frustration at the delays to his album and seemingly pointed at his new stable, Empire Records, for making him and fans wait since September 2023.

Big Hustle claims he receives excuse after excuse each time he asks about his project:

"Every day, I ask one question, 'When is my album dropping?', no answer. Just some excuse from people I thought were genuine.

"I was never a lazy artist. I just need a team that won’t steal from me."

The rapper changed his X display name to frowning and broken-hearted emojis, seemingly showing fans how defeated he is at the situation:

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's rant

Netizens are stunned to learn that Emtee is having record label problems, considering that he owns his own.

Many called the rapper out for being irresponsible, saying he brought his troubles onto himself:

prettyboiii_ix said:

"But you put yourself in that."

MkayMncedi asked:

"Ain't you independent?"

Mawi_Mtshi suspected:

"Maybe it’s because of your social media conduct."

Lsingeni9 wrote:

"I believe you are the one who knows better as to why your album isn't dropping. It's been a really long time."

blvckcartness mocked Emtee:

"You said you were a boss, mos? Now you're taking orders from execs?"

Emtee beefs up security

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper speaking on beefing up his security.

Big Hustle said he was not interested in entertaining his haters and that he had more to lose than they did.

