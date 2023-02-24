Hip-hop star Emtee trended after assassinated rapper AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country , dropped on Friday morning

The Roll Up hitmaker was praised by scores of rap fans for killing his feature on AKA's new lit single Crown

Many hip-hop heads gave Emtee his flowers for penning a dope verse on the song and for his consistency when it comes to slaying features

Emtee trended for all the right reasons on Friday, 24 February. The Roll Up rapper features on late rapper AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country.

Emtee features on AKA's posthumous song titled 'Crown'. Image: @emteethehustla, @akaworldwide

Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to give Emtee his flowers for penning a dope verse on AKA's new single, Crown. One of Emtee's fans who were at the album's exclusive listening session on Thursday night, 23 February shared a video of Emtee performing the song. @Cellular_jnr captioned his post:

"Emtee did the most here... I can't wait for #MassCountry to drop so I can play the album the whole day!!!"

Mzansi praises Emtee for killing his Crown verse

Emtee trended on the microblogging app when hip-hop heads gave him his flowers for killing another feature. Some even shared the lyrics of his fire verse.

@_mashesha said:

"South Africa, please give Emtee his flowers whilst he can still smell them. @emteerecords #MassCountry."

@Ladydu_sa wrote:

"Emtee - 'I been through a lot n*ggas know it, almost lost my life tryna be heroic, If I make a 100 mil hope I never blow it, everyday I’m going through it but I never show it.' CROWN, So touched #MASSCOUTRY."

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"If there's one artist who never disappoints when he gets to be featured, it is Emtee The Hustler. What he did on Crown is too much. They simply can't keep a good man down! Hustler and Mega for the Crown!!"

@WayneH__ said:

"Give Emtee the right beat and he’s gonna float every single time."

@mvulageneral wrote:

"Emtee trending again for killing a feature. We are not surprised #Crown."

@FullCourtMemu added:

"Emtee going crazy on Crown."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country drops

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans known as the Megacy are going wild over the project.

AKA had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. The assassinated hip-hop artist features rappers such as Blaxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on Twitter. AKA's excited fans are sharing his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project. Many said Mass County deserves the album of the year title.

