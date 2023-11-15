Young singer Naledi Aphiwe has cashed in $3000 from Chris Brown recently after being sampled on his 11th studio album 11:11

The international superstar posted a clip of Naledi singing on his Instagram story last year, gushing over her incredible voice

The 17-year-old singer from Durban is said that she plans on using the money she got to fix her mother's grave

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Naledi Aphiwe cashed $3000 from sampling on Chris Brown's 11th studio album. Image: @naledi_aphiwe, @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown has Mzansi basking in pride once again after he featured our very own Naledi Aphiwe on his new song from his 11th studio album, Shooter. The 17-year-old has cashed in some dollars for that sample.

Naledi Aphiwe receives $3000 for sampling on Chris Breezy's new album 11:11

Although it is known that Breezy has always loved working with Mzansi artists, the international superstar has changed the 17-year-old's life completely.

The Durban-born artist recently cashed in $3000 from Chris Brown after she sampled on his 11th studio album, 11:11. The No Air hitmaker last year shared a clip of Naledi singing a song in class on his Instagram story gushing over how 'incredible' her voice sounded.

PAY ATTENTION:

Naledi Aphiwe plans on fixing her mother's grave

In a tweet shared by the news and gossip page, MDNews said that Naledi planned to use the money wisely by getting herself a new smartphone and fixing her late mother's grave.

The page wrote:

"Naledi Aphiwe cashes in $3,000 from Chris Brown sample. Naledi Aphiwe plans to buy a new phone and fix her mother's grave with her earnings from a Chris Brown sample.

"When international superstar Chris Brown shared a video of Naledi Aphiwe singing on his Instagram stories in October 2022, gushing over how “incredible” her voice was, the 17-year-old quickly shot up trends lists. Little did she know a year later, she would be sampled on the R&B singer's 11th studio album, 11:11, on a song titled Shooter, cashing in $3,000 (R56,207) to kick-start her career."

See the post below:

American vocalist Trevor Jackson roasted for covering Water

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that pop-amapiano star Tyla's song Water is making waves across the globe, and America's hottest actor and vocalist, Trevor Jackson, jumped in on the song.

With her song hitting one billion views on TikTok, Water remains the number one song that is loved by many across the globe. Trevor Jackson covered the most-liked song and shared the video on his Instagram timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News