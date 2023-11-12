Mohale Motaung sparked rumorous about his love life with a video that he shared on Instagram Stories

Fans of the reality TV star seem convinced that the clip was his way of announcing that he is engaged to be married

The footage of the alleged proposal is spreading on social media and messages of congratulations are flooding in

Mohale Motaung fueled engagement rumours with an Instagram video. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mohale Motaung is allegedly engaged to a wealthy doctor and businessman.

The rumour has sent shockwaves through social media, with fans buzzing about the unexpected twist in Mohale's life.

Mohale's proposal video

The 29-year-old, previously married to IdolsSA judge Somizi Mhlongo, hinted at this new chapter by posting a cryptic video on his Instagram Stories.

The alleged proposal clip was uploaded in the early hours of Sunday morning. It shows the words "Will you marry me?" while Jonas Gwangwa's hit song Kgomo song was playing. The words were illuminated in a dimly lit room.

See the clip below:

Internet abuzz with congratulations

The unexpected post sent fans into a frenzy with some joking that Mohale is an expert in securing the bag.

Fans poured in their congratulations, adding to the online chatter surrounding Mohale's alleged engagement.

Check some of the comments below:

@beingnthaaa shared:

"That ring in the second video is from Lovisa. I have a similar one but the exact design and pattern. "

@abutibusiness commented:

"I will never get used to the idea of a man being with another man. It will forever shock me. ‍♂️"

@Brownskin_Girlz wrote:

"Wow, and I'm still single."

@tlotlo_math stated:

"He is a real gold digger."

@Nonza83 asked:

"Where do they get these wealthy men mara, can they share the address?"

@Fem_perial tweeted:

"I thought he was seeing a woman."

@BNgcongolo added:

"Slay queen sendoda. Siyakuhalalisela."

@Sivu_Kose said:

"Focused gent! I stan!"

