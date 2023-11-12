Lebohang Lettie Mpyana, famously known for her role as Khelina on Diep City has been laid to rest

A heartbreaking video from the funeral video circulating on social media reminded fans that the actress is gone

Hundreds of people virtually bid their goodbye and posted moving tributes in the comments section

SA actress Lebohang Mpyana was laid to rest in Limpopo. Image: @lettielebohang

Source: UGC

The untimely death of Lebohang Lettie Mpyana fondly remembered as Khelina on the popular television series Diep City has really affected fans.

Mpyana was laid to rest on Saturday 11 November in a sombre ceremony in Limpopo. The 34-year-old actress passed away on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, following a brief battle with illness.

Lebohang Mpyana buried

The news sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving fans and colleagues grieving the loss of a talented star.

The funeral drew friends and family, all paying their final respects to the actress. The emotional service highlighted Mpyana's impact on the entertainment industry and her supporters.

Funeral footage emerges

A video from the funeral circulated on social media. The clip moved fans and served as a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment.

People said Mpyana's death was a tremendous loss and they celebrated the bubbly personality who brightened their TV screens.

Watch the video below:

See some of the comments below:

@pappizy1 asked:

"So Mzansi Magic failed to give her a top-notch burial like the celebrity she was?"

@omg_its.lerato posted:

"Yoh mara death is painful neh."

@norah said:

"They didn't even show on TV that she passed away why? Mzansi Magic is not fair. "

@let.tha.boo wrote:

"I still can't believe it.Rest in peace Khelina.❤"

@nathannyathi837 commented:

"It's really painful after all the hard work we put in after we die."

@thapelokaira mentioned:

"She's really gone a whole bubbly human being. Guys let's enjoy this thing called life. I am just grateful Khelz enjoyed hers shame."

@mokoena_alicia added:

"May your soul rest in peace Sis Lettie.I have no words shame."

@amohelang046 shared:

"My heart is broken."

