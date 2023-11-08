Amapiano artist Pabi Cooper found herself trending on social media recently

The star was captured on camera at what seems to be her home, dancing to a Bacardi song

Netizens trolled her on X after the clip was shared, and some said that the 22-year-old should stop dancing as it is not for her

Pabi Cooper got dragged on Twitter for her dancing skills, Image: @cooper_pabi

Singer Pabi Cooper finds herself again trending after being dragged on social media for her dance moves.

Pabi Cooper trends on X

Not so long ago, the amapiano star was dragged on social media alongside Focalistic and Uncle Waffles by fans who claimed that they had zero talent whatsoever.

Now Cooper finds herself trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a video of her dancing to an amapiano jam, which didn't go as planned, was posted by @paballo_maseko. In the clip, Pabi Cooper jumps in on the Mzokwana dance challenge created by DJ Tshegu.

Watch the video below:

Netizens take a jab at Pabi Cooper

Shortly after the video was shared on social media by the Twitter user, netizens and fans of the star flooded the comment section saying that the star can't dance and should stop dancing. Others said it was high time they were honest and told Pabi the truth about her dancing skills. See some of the comments below:

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"I’m not the best dancer, but this is horrible dancing."

@paballo_maseko shared:

"And I’m sure it made sense in her head."

@KholofeloBridg3 mentioned:

"She dances in Afrikaans."

@KaraboKbmags questioned:

"Why can’t she dance? What's lacking? After so many years, she is not better. What is the real issue?"

@spopovxcc said:

"She is a terrible dancer."

@Kayla_198304 commented:

"Ai no, I think it’s time we are honest about her dancing skills."

@sibu_mhlongo responded:

"I can’t believe I couldn’t see what a terrible dancer she is."

