Social media recently ignited a debate regarding the talents of South African celebrities, including Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Tyla, and Focalistic

This sparked a divisive discussion, as some argued that good looks also contribute significantly to female celebrities' careers, while others defended Tyla's vocal talent, emphasizing her past cover performances

Ultimately, opinions were split, with some acknowledging the entertainment value of Uncle Waffles despite doubts about her talent and recognizing Tyla's singing and dancing abilities

Top South African Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Tyla and Focalistic's names recently popped up on social media timelines after a heated debate about their talents.

Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Tyla and Focalistic have been accused of having no talent. Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans claim Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Tyla and Focalistic have zero talent

Social media users shockingly agreed that stars like Focalistic, Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles and Tyla have zero talent. Many said the reason why many of them blew out is because they have good management teams and nothing else.

Reacting to a post shared by a tweep with the handle @bysosa_ on X, formerly known as Twitter, some fans said good looks have also played a big part in elevating female celebrities' careers. The post read:

"The gang of Waffles, Tyla, and Foca all fall under the same branch. Niks Talent daar."

Mzansi divided over post about celebs' talents

The post sparked a heated debate online. While some agreed with the claims that stars like Focalistic, Uncle Waffles and Pabi Cooper have zero talent, others defended Tyla. Peeps said the star is a talented singer and deserves credit for her vocals.

@ThatoCyberSpace said:

"Beauty also plays a role when it comes to women."

@nontobeko_ngu wrote:

"Tyla used to do covers before and she is a very good singer."

@maxwill_morake added:

"Tyla is good though. She can actually sing and dance."

@SGT_KyleGarrick said:

"Uncle Waffles has proper producers for her."

@MdodaZenande commented:

"Waffles' talent is questionable but she is an amazing entertainer. Tyla is actually talented.. just not your cup of tea. Both of them are exactly where they need to be."

Source: Briefly News