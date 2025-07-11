The boys of St David's Marist Inanda have released a bold and energetic hip-hop-inspired war cry that has gone viral on social media

The TikTok video showcases the students delivering a powerful chant with slick choreography and booming beats

The war cry has been praised for its creativity, youthful flair, and show of unity and talent, raising the bar for school pride across the country

The boys of St David’s Marist Inanda have set social media ablaze with their latest war cry, a bold and energetic hip-hop-inspired anthem that’s left Mzansi both impressed and entertained.

St David's Marist Inanda's epic hip-hop war cry wowed South Africans.

St David's Marist is a private English medium Roman Catholic preparatory and high school for boys in Inanda. It is located in the suburb of Sandton, Johannesburg, in South Africa. The school was established in 1941 by the Marist Brothers and by 1948 it had its first matric class and by 1953, the boys were participating competitively in athletics, swimming, tennis, rugby, football and cricket.

St David Marist boys drop new banger war cry

The video, posted by the school on TikTok under the handle @inandaspirit on 10 July 2025, showcases the students delivering the powerful chant.

A group of uniformed learners was gathered in tight formation, passionately performing the original track. The war cry blends traditional school spirit with modern hip-hop rhythm and lyrical flow, a refreshing twist that has drawn praise for its creativity and youthful flair.

With slick choreography, booming beats, and a catchy hook, the new war cry quickly went viral, with users applauding the boys for their show of unity and talent.

Many were particularly impressed by how the school managed to fuse school tradition with contemporary culture, saying it gave the war cry a fresh relevance in today’s youth-driven entertainment space. The war cry is believed to have been composed by a group of students passionate about music and performance, and their efforts have certainly paid off.

St David’s is no stranger to excellence, but this latest show of school pride has highlighted a different kind of brilliance, creativity, confidence, and collaboration. The performance wasn’t just about making noise; it was a statement of unity and a modern identity.

As the clip continues to gain traction, it’s safe to say the St David’s boys have not only redefined the war cry but raised the bar for school pride across the country.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to school pupils’ war cries

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts as they raved over the pupils' war cry.

Valerie said:

"Love the energy."

User wrote:

"This is what the black and gold is about."

Oskamrembola85 raved over the pupils' war cry by saying:

"Thank God I was born in Mzansi."

Tristan Moorgas commented:

"I took inspiration from this and turned it into a version for my new school in Paris."

A TikTok video of St David's Marist Inanda's epic hip-hop war cry impressed South Africans.

