South Africans were left with warm and fuzzy feelings after a group of schoolboys performed energetic yet touching war cries that have taken social media by storm, leaving Mzansi both entertained and nostalgic.

South Africans were filled with nostalgia and praise after watching a compilation of schoolboys’ war cries. Image: @joliagrrace

Source: TikTok

Compilation of boys' war cries

The video was uploaded by a social media user @joliagrrace, who showcased different groups of boys from various races and backgrounds, mostly from high schools, passionately belting out traditional war cries.

In the clip, each group brings its own unique flavour, with some sticking to the classic rhythm and call-and-response style, while others add modern flair, chants, and even dance moves. The raw energy, synchronisation, and creativity have sparked thousands of comments online, with many praising the boys for keeping the spirited tradition alive.

War cries are a long-standing tradition in many South African schools, especially among boys’ schools, where they are often used to boost morale, intimidate opponents, and foster a sense of camaraderie. The viral video has reminded many online users of their own school days, with some sharing fond memories of practising war cries before rugby matches or athletics meets.

While the video mainly drew laughter and applause, it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 64k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Still, for many, the compilation is a feel-good reminder of youthful energy, brotherhood, and the powerful unifying force of school spirit. It’s clear that war cries are more than just noise; they’re a heartbeat of tradition that continues to echo through generations.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to school pupils’ war cries

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts as they raved over the pupils' war cries.

Secretnames@50 said:

"This is the generation that will unite SA."

Biggie added:

"When it comes to entertainment, we are the best."

Sandilengiba805 expressed:

"It's nice to see unity in the kids."

LA wrote:

"United we stand, divided we fall...I trust the younger generation."

Jabzela was touched by the schoolboys' war cry, adding:

"Not me watching this with a tear in my eye. Terrible things are happening in South Africa."

Shawn99977 replied:

"The kids are fine, the problem it's adult and politicians in this country sowing divisions."

Sina Mojapelo stated:

"This is the generation to change this country."

Unanomus commented:

"These children are our next leaders. They will change this country to be a better place."

Doedoe simply said:

"Our real rainbow nation."

More war cries displayed by school pupils

Briefly News reported that a video of a high school's powerful Zulu war cry has gone viral across South Africa, eliciting strong reactions.

reported that a video of a high school's powerful Zulu war cry has gone viral across South Africa, eliciting strong reactions. A TikTok video showed the way South African rugby schools demonstrate unity among the students. The video includes an audio of a touching gwijo that a boys' school sang.

The Maritzburg College war cry hit social media timelines, and everyone was vibing with it, amazed at how passionate the boys were.

