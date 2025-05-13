“Gave Me Goosebumps”: High School Zulu War Cry Goes Viral, SA Raves

One educational institution in South Africa wowed the online community with its impressive performances

A video of a high school's powerful Zulu war cry has gone viral across South Africa, eliciting strong reactions.

SA gets chills from High School Zulu war cry

The clip, which was shared by @baphe_arts1 on TikTok, gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

@baphe_arts1's footage reportedly captured two young boys standing in the middle of many other pupils, all dressed in their School uniforms, as they delivered a passionate and resonant Zulu war cry, complete with energetic movements and rhythmic chanting.

What stood out for many was the racial difference between the young men who were leading the performance, proving once again that race is nothing but a colour and emphasising the spirit of Ubuntu.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments expressing admiration for the students' display of tradition and unity. Many have lauded the performance as a potent reminder of South Africa's rich cultural heritage and the vibrancy of its youth.

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering over 135K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Zulu war cry displayed by pupils

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts as they raved over the pupils' Zulu war cry.

ZeeZoe said:

"Truth be told ama 2k are the chosen ones and are making SA greater."

Africa Du Suid @ChrJNR23 added:

"Ingonyama it’s a Zulu word thats translate to the lion king , google, will assist you all if you having hard time believing it."

Siyabonga wrote:

"South Africa will always be a great country."

Noma shared:

"Guys, this school is in Eastern Cape, South Africa..iNgonyama is a Xhosa word that means a lion."

Sindiso Tshabangu expressed:

"Well, I thought "ingonyama" was a Swati word, because ingonyama is a very popular surname in the Swati tribe."

Naledisetso replied:

"Zulu people, no, it's not yours. We give it to the Eastern Cape. Sorry, fighting for your language, it's not necessary to let others shine in peace, thank you."

Asa was touched by the school pupil's Zulu war cry by saying:

"This gave me goosebumps."

Lihle stated:

"I'm so proud to tell people I come from South Africa."

Baba kantwenhle commented:

"This youth is cooking something very big."

MC Blekbongz Goodwilson expressed:

"South Africa is in good hands...give it 30 more years, it will be the best country to live in."

