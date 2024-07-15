A group of young men showed off their incredible dance moves in a clip making rounds online

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were amazed by the gents' dance moves as they flooded the comments section with compliments

These kids wowed many people in Mzansi with their phenomenal dance moves, which set the internet ablaze.

Young men wowed Mzansi with their impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @teamsolokhu

Source: TikTok

Kids dancing smash TikTok challenge in a video

The footage shared by @teamsolokhu on TikTok shows a group of youngsters dancing in the street of Soweto. The gents impressed many with their dance moves, and the clip went on to become a hit on social media, garnering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of young men breaking it down the dance floor below:

SA loves the young man's dance moves

The gents wowed many people online with their killer dance moves. Social media users rushed to the comments section to gush over the men's moves.

Untouchable said:

"Young man cooked 50kg ye Ace nge power bank."

Ntando Mdlalose expressed:

"They deserve Tiktok money."

Trisha Gold was impressed:

"Mos I knew Soweto would come through hard."

SHAUN 911 added:

"Challenge closed this is the best of the best."

Ayanda wrote:

"All of them were good, but the kid is."

