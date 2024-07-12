One hawker with a trolley got pulled over by a traffic cop, and people were left with mixed reactions

The footage gained a massive attraction on Facebook, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply laughed it off

A video of a man and a traffic cop went viral on the internet, leaving many people with mixed reactions.

A hawker with a trolley was pulled over by a traffic cop in a video. Image: We Are South Africans

Source: Facebook

Hawker with trolley pulled over by traffic cop

The footage shared by We Are South Africans on Facebook shows a man with a trolley being pulled over by a female traffic cop. The gent hands over his Capitec card to the woman, who inspected the hawker's belongings.

As the clip continued, the lady let the man go. The video captured the attention of many people online, sparking a huge debate among South African netizens. The footage clocked many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

South Africans react to the video

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the clip, while some cracked jokes, saying:

Lungani Lunesh Mchasa said:

"Trust me, they never move from the road they fear nothing. I salute those hustlers."

Clifford Thomas expressed:

"The government should create collection centres at close intervals so they don't have to push and pull for such long distances. Salute to these guys. They are not committing crimes."

Tina Schilling was impressed:

"Hard job that...kudos to him for trekking that heavy waste...trying to make a few bucks."

Nerina De VIlliers-Viljoen wrote:

"Beautiful moment, with an officer acknowledging this man. Well done!"

Siya Siya cracked a joke, saying:

"No reflectors and lamps on his vehicle, just impound it."

Tshwane traffic cop’s hilarious speeding bust video amuses Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that one traffic cop in Mzansi took his job quite seriously, and his hilarious antics amused South Africans online.

The footage shared by @himlordnkomati on the video platform shows a man sitting on the high road enjoying his time catching motorists speeding. The gentleman shows off his amusing gestures in a clip while his camera is placed right next to him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News