“This Is So Funny”: Tshwane Traffic Cop’s Hilarious Speeding Bust Video Amuses Mzansi
- A Tshwane traffic cop showed how he enjoys catching motorists speeding on the road in a video
- The footage amused many people online and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens were entertained by the clip and rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the cop
One traffic cop in Mzansi took his job quite seriously, and his hilarious antics amused South Africans online.
Tshwane traffic cop enjoying catching motorist speeding in a video
The footage shared by @himlordnkomati on the video platform shows a man sitting on the high road enjoying his time catching motorists who were speeding on the road. The gentleman showed off his amusing gestures in a clip while having his camera placed right next to him.
@himlordnkomati's video entertained netizens and went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 548K views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
The online community is crack jokes
People flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the traffic cop's amusing gestures, saying:
Yaseenghost said:
"I just put my radar jammer on and never got a speeding ticket."
Terry Raba-Bee added:
"I make sure I use waze app whenever am going; you guys won't catch me by camera never."
NomaNoms wrote:
"If I catch you."
Miss_Zongo commented:
"Love that car that flashed a warning on the oncoming cars."
Ledeane expressed:
"Bheki was speaking about you, this is soo funny."
Andries Mojela said:
"Mara guys do you really enjoy to give us tickets."
Hilarious man riles up Mzansi cop with Leon Schuster joke
Briefly News previously reported A Mzansi gent riled up a cop on duty with a hilarious Leon Schuster line.
The gent named Jade Mostert hilariously yelled out a famous Leon Schuster line to a cop. Mzansi is an unserious country. Mostert rolled down his window and yelled. This is one of Leon Schuster’s famous and funny lines in his 2010 Schuks Tshabalala's Survival Guide to South Africa.
