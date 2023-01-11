The unusually funny facial expression of a newborn baby has made him a viral TikTok sensation

A video of the baby's facial gestures and smiles is currently trending on TikTok where it has been viewed 41.5 million times

People are admiring the baby as they are praising his confidence and ability to show his feelings at an early stage

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A newborn baby has become a celebrity on TikTok because of his funny facial expressions.

A short video which captured the baby's adult-like smiles and funny facial gestures went viral and received 41.5 million views.

The baby made adult-like facial expressions. Photo credit: TikTok/@fawnhendricks.

Source: UGC

The video was posted by the baby's parents and TikTok users are finding it hard to take their eyes off it.

Video of a baby boy winking at adults

The infant appears very confident as he gave out a little conspiratorial smile that shows someone who had something important to say but chose to keep quiet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His facial expressions do not look like those of a baby as he is able to properly use his eyelids to communicate.

At the moment, the stunning video posted by Fawn Hendricks has an excess of 5 million likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Pool_system asked:

"How is the baby so good at facial expressions?"

@thatunholychild said:

"Me after my mom asks a very obvious question."

@kobia commented:

"He's like 'I know I'm a star'."

@Sam_and_colby_fannn commented:

"The baby is like: “mom look im slayingg.”

@Dayenne Chorfi said:

"I just found out I’m pregnant and this is so cute but also funny."

@Detra Jones reacted:

"He has secrets."

@mifi commented:

"Lmao, these are the sassiest and funniest expressions I ever een a baby do."

@Kira Randel reacted:

"He's definitely got a secret."

Sweet little girl in cute tutu dress dances like a pro, many admire her cool moves

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a video of a Nigerian kid in a flared skirt dancing to an Igbo song as adults hailed her has gone viral on TikTok.

In the TikTok clip shared by @unkusp, the kid positioned herself like a professional dancer. Motivated by the hype she was getting, the girl switched between different moves.

Some people who watched the kid dance said that either of her parents must be a dancer. The girl's skirt was a perfect costume as she moved at an interesting speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng