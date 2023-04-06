Wedding vendors often overlook the need to provide meals for their staff working behind the scenes

A photographer on TikTok recently shared her experience of having to eat with her hands because utensils were not provided for the photographers at a wedding

Providing a meal and a seat at the table for vendors is standard in the industry and helps ensure they can work efficiently without needing to leave the wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Photographer shares story of poor services at a wedding. @meganmilad/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wedding planners, couples and vendors often focus on the bridal party and guests, but one important group is often overlooked: the serving and working staff. Recently, a photographer on TikTok named Megan sparked a debate about this issue after sharing a video of herself eating dinner with her hands because the vendors had forgotten to provide utensils for the photographers.

According to News24, Megan explained that providing a meal and a seat at the table for the photographers is standard in the industry. Vendors typically provide a less expensive "vendor meal" consisting of chicken, veggies, and a salad. She also noted that photographers don't have a break room or anywhere to store or heat their own food and often don't have time to leave the wedding to get food elsewhere.

Photographer goes viral with TikTok post

You can see the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens were polarized by the video

Some commenters supported Megan's perspective, with one noting that a separate table and name card for the photographers is not asking for too much. Others, however, argued that bringing one's own lunch is a common expectation in other industries and that providing food for vendors is a privilege.

@Chelsea said:

"I really don’t understand why photographers can’t just bring their own food… like I go to work every day and have to bring my own lunch…"

@yaslin added:

"Crazy bc in Mexican weddings we feed everyone photographers, videographers, and the grupos/banda, which are like 6+ people"

@ said:

"I can't believe people are mad photographers want a plate too lol! you're a guest of the wedding and how they're gonna remember the day"

@TEJAS RED said:

"Y’all are TRIPPING. Feeding your crew is standard"

@Chloe Franklin added:

"It’s very easy to ask for utensils if they forgot them for you"

@Chev said:

"Some saying to pack your own. For my wedding, my photographer will be eating what we have too. She’s just as important. ❤️"

@Señor Winston said:

"I’ve never planned a wedding, but why don’t you pack lunch for the day like everyone? Not being sassy genuine question"

@user5547001596570 said:

"When my sister got married, she even ordered a special menu for a photographer that was vegan, so that depends on the person"

Viral video of wedding guest dressed in white dress

In other wedding stories, Briefly News reported a viral video that has been circulating on social media platforms featuring a wedding guest in a daring fashion choice. The unidentified woman's outfit has sparked a flurry of reactions, with many criticizing her for being inappropriate.

@booktwitch said:

"What’s the work of my body guard!? No one should outshine my wife. I no call una for fashion show! Please, respect yourselves make I no come marry two."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News