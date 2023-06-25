A video caught a shark trying its luck while one human was happily lingering close to the surface

One woman was just about to diving before noticing a grey mass that was swimming in her direction

People were amazed by how lucky the woman was after seeing how the big shark got near her

People were amazed by a video of a shark getting up close and personal. In a clip, a woman in a scuba suit looked like she was about to dive in.

A TikTok video shows how a shark came very close to eating one woman. Image: @amrzeidan995

Source: TikTok

The video got over a million likes, with people in disbelief after seeing the animal encounter. People commented that the diver was beyond lucky.

Shark misses its meal by mere seconds in a TikTok video

A video posted by @amrzeidan995 shows a woman leaning forward into ocean water while holding onto a boat. As soon as the lady pulled back, a shark popped up, narrowly missing her. Watch the clip below:

The internet was disturbed by the shark on the hunt

People are always disturbed to see when animals attack. Many people commented on the video and all the moments caught on camera.

luckymoon said:

"I've never seen a shark killing a dry man.."

user8559493436216 wrote:

'After this past week I’m never stepping foot in the ocean ever again, I like living

Queen Sarah exclaimed:

"I would never again."

DhattBoiiSidd commented:

"With my luck I would’ve slipped into the water."

Marc Daniel Manalili remarked:

"Bro, she almost went head first on that shark's mouth."

Sophie joked:

"He's trying to tell you he found the submarine."

