A TikTok video shows a dangerous moment that occurred in the city centre between a truck and a Toyota

One clip shows how an angry truck driver angrily pushed a whole car to get it out of the way

People's jaws dropped when they saw what the truck driver resorted to after having a tiff with another road user

A tense moment on a South African road was caught on camera. The driver of a huge truck had run out of patience with the driver of a smaller car.

The video showing how one man dealt with another driver got over 22 000 likes. People flooded the comments to find out what happened.

Giant truck rams into another vehicle in a TikTok video

A TikTok video by @sakhile769 shows a big truck driver deliberately pushing a car across the road by colliding with it. The clip showed a moment of road rage at the end. Watch the video below.

Online users are amazed as drivers fight on a public road

Many people become curious when they see people clash. Netizens discuss what went wrong in the comments.

Madia Magoba said:

"I thought they're filming a movie."

oratilwe wrote:

"Can somebody explain dintshang dah?"

Arthur Antu Kgowa explained:

"They were fighting and blocked his way he warned them multiple times and he just drove as you can see thy still fighting after the stop."

SUBCaptain declared:

"Don't mess with truck, period."

user9509868083855 joked:

"Great advert for Toyota."

Khulekani M Brian agreed:

"But you gotta respect TOYOTA. Seems it only got a dent."

