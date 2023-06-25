A student at North-West University who lives in student housing was fed up with a recurring problem

The frustrated person, living in a residence, took some extra steps to try and stop a food thief's inconvenient habit

Online users were really amused after seeing what the annoyed university student resorted to

Living in communal housing can be rough, and one North West University student is going through it. The particular student housing has a problem with someone stealing food.

A North-West University student was fed up and glued notes for someone they're convinced steals food regularly. Image: @bfa.kayy

The way one student addressed the thief problem was hilarious, and it got over 11,000 likes and 200 00 views. People also commented on how funny the varsity situation was.

Food thief at North-West University gets handwritten notes

A TikTok post by @bfa.kayy_ showed that one annoyed person who uses the residence fridge wrote messages for a thief. One student asked them to stop drinking their milk and not open the fridge if they have nothing of others inside.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users crack up over the North West University thief

Many people love to see interesting moments that involve varsity students. Hundreds of people commented on the video, and some shared that they had similar experiences in university.

user2488812619205 said:

"Been there and had it rough last year. The feeling is never nice."

Thabang Johannes9489 wrote:

"I will never leave food at work and eat it the next day."

mphimi0 added:

"I wouldn't cope ko res."

treats and all sweet joked:

"lol I would still use the milk with that note on it."

user6572269962658 remembered:

"Someone once stole my wors thn indirectly asked where I bought it."

mk_tshepo laughed:

"He is tired shame.."

