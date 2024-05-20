Global site navigation

South African Graduate Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Mom After Stroke in Touching Video


by  Nothando Mthembu 2 min read
  • A South African woman named Nokwazi shared a video on TikTok that touched many people's hearts
  • In the video, Nokwazi dressed her mother, who recently suffered a stroke, in her graduation gown
  • Many netizens sent Nokwazi's mother well wishes and congratulated Nokwazi on her graduation

A woman dressed her mother, who recently suffered a stroke, in her graduation gown
A woman shared an emotional video of why her mother couldn't attend her graduation. Image: NoSystem images
Source: Getty Images

A woman left many South African netizens feeling emotional after sharing why her mother couldn't attend her graduation.

Graduate honours mother who suffered a stroke

The video shows Nokwazi (@nokwazi.nokulunga) dressing her mother, who sadly suffered a stroke, in her graduation gown and sash.

After dressing her mother in the formal attire, they posed together in honour of Nokwazi's academic achievement.

See the post below:

Mzansi wishes momma well

The video sparked heartfelt comments from many netizens who wished Nokwazi's mother a speedy recovery.

Others congratulated the recent graduate, while some pointed out grammatical errors in her TikTok post.

INDONI YaManzi Events commented:

"Sending healing vibes to your mom❣️."

lirah0678 responded:

"A whole graduate mara! ."

ebathenjini1 said:

"Kumnandi ngoba ukhona sthandwa, alulame mama (At least she is still alive dear, may mama get well soon)."

welindwalane commented:

"Ngicela umnakekele umama sthandwa Sami..ujabulile cc cela umnike lonke uthando aludingayo nana pls❤️❤️. Congratulations doll."

Vee Nestum commented:

"We wish nothing but the best for your mom and a speedy recovery. Mara wena woza la, nonsonso bani le that wrote here?."

Adelaide commented:

"At least she was able to see and witness that congratulations ."

lufunohtee said:

"Yoooooh mara English eh yona haai."

Son makes dad proud with 4th degree from Unisa

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi man not only made his dad proud but won online admiration after posting a video of his most recent graduation day.

Seeing your parents beam with pride fills you with a warmth that validates your efforts and strengthens the bond you share.

Academic overachiever Kenny (@kenny_018295) posted a TikTok video of his proud father congratulating him on his graduation from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

