South African Graduate Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Mom After Stroke in Touching Video
- A South African woman named Nokwazi shared a video on TikTok that touched many people's hearts
- In the video, Nokwazi dressed her mother, who recently suffered a stroke, in her graduation gown
- Many netizens sent Nokwazi's mother well wishes and congratulated Nokwazi on her graduation
PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!
A woman left many South African netizens feeling emotional after sharing why her mother couldn't attend her graduation.
Graduate honours mother who suffered a stroke
The video shows Nokwazi (@nokwazi.nokulunga) dressing her mother, who sadly suffered a stroke, in her graduation gown and sash.
After dressing her mother in the formal attire, they posed together in honour of Nokwazi's academic achievement.
See the post below:
Mzansi wishes momma well
The video sparked heartfelt comments from many netizens who wished Nokwazi's mother a speedy recovery.
Others congratulated the recent graduate, while some pointed out grammatical errors in her TikTok post.
INDONI YaManzi Events commented:
"Sending healing vibes to your mom❣️."
lirah0678 responded:
"A whole graduate mara! ."
ebathenjini1 said:
"Kumnandi ngoba ukhona sthandwa, alulame mama (At least she is still alive dear, may mama get well soon)."
welindwalane commented:
"Ngicela umnakekele umama sthandwa Sami..ujabulile cc cela umnike lonke uthando aludingayo nana pls❤️❤️. Congratulations doll."
Vee Nestum commented:
"We wish nothing but the best for your mom and a speedy recovery. Mara wena woza la, nonsonso bani le that wrote here?."
Adelaide commented:
"At least she was able to see and witness that congratulations ."
lufunohtee said:
"Yoooooh mara English eh yona haai."
Son makes dad proud with 4th degree from Unisa
In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi man not only made his dad proud but won online admiration after posting a video of his most recent graduation day.
Seeing your parents beam with pride fills you with a warmth that validates your efforts and strengthens the bond you share.
Academic overachiever Kenny (@kenny_018295) posted a TikTok video of his proud father congratulating him on his graduation from the University of South Africa (Unisa).
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News