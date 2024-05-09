A young South African man, Kenny, proudly shared a TikTok video of his graduation from the University of South Africa

The video showed his father congratulating him and pointing at his impressive collection of four academic belts

Mzansi netizens congratulated Kenny on his academic achievements and were also tickled by his proud dad

A man made his dad proud when he graduated with his fourth degree. Image: @kenny_018295

A young Mzansi man not only made his dad proud but won online admiration after posting a video of his most recent graduation day.

Dad flexes son's academic belts

Seeing your parents beam with pride fills you with a warmth that validates your efforts and strengthens the bond you share.

Academic overachiever Kenny (@kenny_018295) posted a TikTok video of his proud father congratulating him on his graduation from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

In the clip, the father can be seen pointing at all four of his son's academic belts, representing the different degrees he has earned.

"My dad was really proud here," Kenny said in his caption.

SA congratulates 4x graduate

Many South African netizens were impressed by Kenny's academic achievements and showered him with love in the comments section.

Others also expressed how they were charmed by his handsome father, LOL.

Tebogo Mmageti commented:

"Guys let’s be honest, graduation becomes addiction neh like we can’t stop studying ♥️♥️♥️♥️."

zintezinhle said:

" I'm graduating next weekend. It will be only me and my younger brother."

geeu² commented:

"Ubaba usingle yin yena ngfuna ukuba indlu yokugugela (Is your dad single? I'd like to grow old with him)."

mzamoh respodned:

"Zaze zazinhle leynsizwa, I standing bawo. (These men look so good)."

sabzangubane53 joked:

"Usiqedela imfundo . Kodwa asikubongele ❤️‍ (You're finishing education for us. But we're happy for you)."

Noxolo Ntokazi replied:

"Umuntu ofuna sidle late emngcwabeni wakhe siyambona (You can just see a person who wants us to eat late at their funeral)."

khanyisile2013

"Indlondlo yemfundo madoda. (Trophy of education)."

mamaLewatle commented:

"Wafunda kangaka uyindoda usabani ? Congratulations (Why are you so educated as a man, what are you scared of)."

