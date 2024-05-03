A South African man went viral on TikTok for a video showcasing his impressive educational achievements in geology

Lebo G Molax rocked a stylish outfit while proudly displaying his four academic belts representing his geology specialisations

He confidently declared there were more qualifications to come, inspiring many viewers online

A stylish man went viral for flexing his geology qualifications. Image: @lebomolax

Source: Instagram

A sassy and spectacular Mzansi man took to social media to proudly flex his four impressive qualifications in geology.

Man stuns with multiple degrees

Lebo G Molax made education fashionable when he went viral on TikTok for a video of him sporting a stunning all-black outfit, sky-high-heel boots, a graduation gown and his four academic belts, each representing his degrees in the field of geology.

In the clip, Lebo is heard explaining what each GeoScience belt was for, namely; B.Sc Geology Degree, B.Sc Geology Honours Degree (Specialised in Mineralogy), B.Sc GeoHydrology Honours Degree and a B.Sc Masters in Science: GeoHydrology.

Lebo modelled his outfit and four belts with confidence and pride in the video, teasing that he was not done and more qualifications were to follow.

Watch the epic video below:

GeoScience graduate inspires

Lebo's video and achievements ignited pride and inspiration among many netizens who showered him with love in the comments section.

Paballo Mhlongo❤ replied:

"Watching this as a 2nd year geology student ❤️❤️."

Sbusie Mbelu_23 said:

"Uhamba wedwa sthandwa sami umona phansi ❤️ (You're in a league of your own love, jealous down)."

Lorraine Mothoa responded:

"This is the side of influencers we like to see ♥️♥️♥️."

Madlamini Mthembu said:

"Indlondlo yama qualifications (Trophy holder of qualifications)."

Zah commented:

"You won! Slayed not only Geology but the devil called mineralogy, geohydrology, and this fit? We have no choice but to Stan! ."

jabs@jacobs said:

"Ufundile (You're educated)."

Londi Shembe commented:

"Cela ungboleke noma elilodwa akekho ozobona (Could please borrow me one, no one will notice)."

