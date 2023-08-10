Bonang Matheba turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her all-black outfit on social media

The award-winning media personality oozed elegance in a figure-hugging black mini-dress, thigh-high boots and a leather coat

Queen B's fans were impressed by her stunning outfit, many said the outfit made her look like an international star

Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page.

Bonang Matheba looked like an international star with her all-black outfit. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang oozes elegance in a stunning outfit

Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag. The star who is the resident judge on the Miss SA Crown Chasers show was also announced as the host of the Miss SA show happening this coming weekend.

In addition to her many gigs, the Being Bonang star always finds time to slay - talk about multitasking. Taking to her Twitter page recently, Bonang Matheba reminded Mzansi why she is the queen of entertainment with her stunning outfit.

The B'Dazzled star looked like an international star in an all-black ensemble. She showed off her stunning figure in a black mini-dress, thigh-high black boots, a black coat and a handbag.

Bonang impresses fans with her outfit

Social media users loved Bonang's look. Many agreed that black looked good on the reality television star. Others said it made her look like other international stars like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

@YOUNGPRINCERSA said:

"Whole international icon ❤️"

@blackstone_o added:

"Bonang your name explains it all bonang the beauty, the success bonang everything is possible, heelang bonang good things are still yet to come."

@TeeamoMokhethi1 wrote:

"WORLD STOP!!!"

@MasilelaDr added:

"B...why can't i buy you a present ya Bentley o noba motho waka...renyale and give you two beautiful babies..."

@Elvis27491393 said:

"You are definitely the girl that you think you are"

Source: Briefly News