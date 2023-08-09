Bonang Matheba will be hosting the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant for the third time

The media mogul spoke about her hosting gig and her outfits for the event in her recent interview on Metro FM

Queen B said she spent $3200, which is equivalent to R60 000, on her opening gown, but remained mum about how many looks she has in store

Mzansi is not ready for Bonang Matheba, as she will host the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant.

Bonang Matheba is known for her show-stopping gowns, so she kept fans in the dark about how many outfits she will be dressed in. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba was a guest on Metro FM to speak about her hosting gig

Queen B, as she calls herself, was invited on Metro FM to talk about her 2023 Miss South Africa pageant hosting gig.

Doing what she did best, Bonang first gave listeners a taste of her radio broadcasting skills and left DJ Sbby and the team impressed.

Watch the video posted by @MusaThePope below:

Bonang then spoke about her outfits and how many she would change into but kept the number a secret.

However, the businesswoman let fans in on how much she spent on one of her gowns. A top designer will design a dress worth $3200, which is about R60 000.

Bonang says TV presenting is in her blood, and she is passionate about it

Splurging that much on a dress she will probably wear for one night is not a huge knock for Bonang, as she explains that presenting is her passion, and she was born to do it.

"I planned for this, it's my job, this is what I do. This is for me, it's my Superbowl performance. We're dressing for where we want to go, not for where we are."

Netizens praise Bonang as she topped the trends lost after the interview

@TheTitanBaddie said:

"Say whatever you want, but Bonang's popularity and fame was always built on her being VERY good at what she does. Unmatched."

@Am_Blujay said:

"Everything Bonang touches turns into Gold, she is so effortlessly good at her craft!"

Bonang and Zozibini Tunzi return to judge the Miss South Crown chasers

Briefly News previously reported that former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Love Island SA judge, Leandie du Randt will be teaming up to judge the Miss SA 2023 Crown Chasers.

Mzansi was distracted by the trio's striking beauty and praised the ladies for leading the forte.

