Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki answered God's call to become a preacher and she is set to lead her own church

The star and her husband announced on social media that she had been chosen to lead the Pretoria branch of Church By The Valley

Speaking about her new calling, Inno Sadiki said she didn't know God was going to take her this far but she understands the assignment very well

Congratulations are in order for actress Innocent Sadiki who was appointed senior pastor at her church. The star was also tasked with leading her church's new branch in Pretoria.

Innocent Sadiki becomes senior pastor in her church

Innocent Sadiki is now a senior pastor in her church. The star and her husband announce the good news on her Instagram page. Sadiki revealed that she will be leading the Pretoria branch of Church By The Valley starting 3 September 2023. She said:

"Ebenezer . Where you lead us, we will follow. A new branch coming to Pretoria. By the Grace of God, under the leadership of my husband @phindulo at @church_at_the_valley i will be leading Mooikloof. See you all on the 3rd of September for our opening ceremony service."

Innocent Sadiki ready for new challenge

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the media personality who is popular for playing the role of Sthoko on the educational soapie Skeem Saam said she accepted the challenge despite it being regarded as a men's job. She said:

"I know before He called me, He had qualified me. I’m also an advocate for women's empowerment, so this hits home for me. This is an opportunity for me to show our God is able to use women mightily in the church. I’m never going to minimise myself for anything or for anyone."

