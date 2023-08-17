Andile Mxakaza found Sophie Ndaba's testimony about turning to God when she had nothing to be inspirational

Entrepreneur Sophie Ndaba was a guest on Perspective, a YouTube channel by Itumeleng Sekhu-Pedi.

The former Isibaya actor shared a clip from Sophie's interview and even had a bible verse attached to it

Actress Sophie Ndaba's life-changing testimony gained the attention of actor Andile Mxakaza.

Andile Mxakaza said he is happy for actress Sophie Ndaba who shared a personal story of God's restoration in her life.

Sophie Ndaba's testimony makes Andile proud of her

The former Generations actress was a guest on Itumeleng Sekhu-Pedi's podcast Perspective, where she lifted the lid on her most personal experiences.

She retold how she started from ground zero but never lost faith in God. Sophie remembered standing in front of the mirror after losing weight and reciting affirmations to the mirror.

She also mentioned when there were false death rumours, but she said she never allowed them to deter her.

“I'm a skeleton, and people had already written obituaries. It's me against the world with my God."

Sophie reflected on that time when she had nothing

“I just wanted God to restore me, I looked in the mirror every day for a year. No children, nothing, I was alone with my God in my house with nothing.”

Andile finds Sophie's testimony to be inspirational

On his Instagram page, Andile shared the snippet from Sophie's interview and even added a bible verse.

Netizens weigh in on Sophie's testimony

the_lovely_presto said:

"Yesses. Because God will FOREVER be God. Only HE, has the power to show you who is GOD!!! Sis Sophie is a walking testimony."

simvio said:

"Her tenacity and zeal for life is so admirable....I needed this reminder!"

manqoba.m.zuma said:

"You may be down and despondent, but it's not over until you rise again and claim your success. You shall rise again like a Phoenix. Victory is certain if you believe."

angel_kay02 said:

"The goosebumps I got whilst watching this. God is not a man that He shall never lie, never disappoint."

rhymes_007 said:

"Whatever God touches, whether the devil likes it or not, it charges for the better. This is God restoring. The beloved daughter. To God be the glory."

Sophie Ndaba breaks the internet with two new snaps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sophie Ndaba posted two snaps showing off her new looks.

Her fans were awed by her beauty and her ravishing looks. Sophie said she remembered all the negative things people said to her, which prompted her to reintroduce herself.

