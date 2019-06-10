50+ inspiring and loving Bible verses for birthday woman

It is important to know one or at least several Bible verses for birthday woman. This is because birthdays are usually special days as most people get to look back at their life and appreciate the great moments they have experienced. It is also a great time to evaluate various life decisions.

Birthdays allow us to express our utmost love and compassion towards our loved ones even more. There are no amount of words or gifts that can ever fully express the deep love that we have towards our loved ones. However, you can remind them of the love of God by using inspirational quotes. Send your loved one good Bible verse for birthday woman from the KJV listed below.

The best Bible verses for birthday woman to use today

In order to wish your loved one a blessed birthday, there are a couple of Christian happy birthday messages that you can send, read, or write to them. Happy birthday religious verses carry a lot of impact as the source is God's Holy word. These are some of the best happy birthday Christian messages in form of birthday verses.

The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace. - Numbers 6:24-26

For God is the one who provides seed for the farmer and then bread to eat. In the same way, he will provide and increase your resources and then produce a great harvest of generosity. Yes, you will be enriched in every way so that you can always be generous. - 2 Corinthians 9:10-11

You crown the year with your bounty; your wagon tracks overflow with abundance. - Psalms 65:11

The Lord will guide you continually, giving you water when you are dry and restoring your strength. You will be like a well-watered garden, like an ever-flowing spring. - Isaiah 58:11

Your life will be brighter than the noonday. Even darkness will be as bright as morning . - Job 11:17

So go ahead. Eat your food with joy, and drink your wine with a happy heart, for God approves of this! - Ecclesiastes 9:7

For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways. - Psalms 91:11

Dear friend, I hope all is well with you and that you are as healthy in body as you are strong in spirit. - John 1:2

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you. - Jeremiah 1:5

The Lord has done it this very day; let us rejoice today and be glad. - Psalms 118:24

Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. - Psalms 37:4

Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change. - James 1:17

May God give you heaven’s dew and earth’s richness, an abundance of grain and new wine . - Genesis 27:28

May the Almighty bless you with the blessings of the heavens above and blessings of the watery depths below. - Genesis 49:25

I belong to my lover, and his desire is for me. - Song of Solomon 7:10

Encouraging short birthday verses

Birthdays are an excellent time to motivate a loved one for the coming year. These short Bible verses for birthdays blessing are a lovely addition to a birthday card message for your Christian friends and family.

May you live to enjoy your grandchildren. - Psalm 128:6

Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift! - 2 Corinthians 9:15

I can do all things through him who strengthens me. - Philippians 4:13

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. - Psalm 139:14

With long life, I will satisfy him and show him my salvation. - Psalm 91:16

Gracious is the Lord and righteous; yea, our God is merciful. - Psalms 116:5

May he grant you your heart's desire and fulfil all your plans! - Psalms 20:4

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever. - Psalm 107:1

You then, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. - 2 Timothy 2:1

Teach us to number our days so that we may gain a heart of wisdom. - Psalm 90:12

This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. - Psalm 118:24

Teach us to number our days, so that we may gain a heart of wisdom. - Psalm 90:10

May the Lord make your feet like feet of a deer; may he causes you to stand on the heights. - Psalm 18:33

You crown the year with your bounty; your wagon tracks overflow with abundance. - Psalm 65:11

For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways. - Psalm 91:11

Motivational Birthday bible verse for a friend

Everyone you care about deserves to hear those words that make their birthday special. Allow God to speak to them through prayer birthday blessings from the Bible.

And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus . - Philippians 4:19

Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God. - John 1:12

But the path of the righteous is like the dawning light that shines more and more until the perfect day. - Proverbs 4:18

Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him. - James 1:12

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble . - Matthew 6:34

And we know that in all things, God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. - Romans 8:28

And I say to you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and the door shall be opened to you. - Luke 11:9

The LORD, your God, is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love, he will no longer rebuke you but will rejoice over you with singing. - Zephaniah 3:17

Blessed is the man who trusts in the LORD, whose trust is the LORD. He is like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. - Jeremiah 17:7-8

For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. - Psalm 139:13

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and hope. - Jeremiah 29:11

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. - Lamentations 3:22-23

So if a person lives many years, let him rejoice in them all; but let him remember that the days of darkness will be many. All that comes is vanity. - Ecclesiastes 11:8

And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful. - Colossians 3:15

May God bless you abundantly so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. - 2 Corinthians 9:8

Encouraging Birthday bible verses for daughter

A daughter is a beautiful blessing from the Lord. Celebrate her special day by sending her a special birthday Bible verse. What better way to celebrate your daughter's birthday than to encourage and uplift her through God's Word?

For through wisdom, your days will be many, and years will be added to your life. - Proverbs 9:11

For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. - Ephesians 2:10

Everyone who uses proverbs will speak the following saying against you: Like mother, like daughter. - Ezekiel 16:44

Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need. - Matthew 6:33

May our daughters be like graceful pillars carved to beautify a palace. - Psalm 144:12

God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at the break of the day. - Psalm 46:5

A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death is better than the day of birth . - Ecclesiastes 7:1

And now, my daughter, don't be afraid. I will do for you all you ask. All the people of my town know that you are a woman of noble character. - Ruth 3:11

Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him, and he will do this: - Psalm 37:4-5

May he grant you your heart's desire and fulfil all your plans! - Psalm 20:4

She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. - Proverbs 31:25

She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. - Proverbs 3:15

Cast your cares on the LORD; he will sustain you and never let the righteous be shaken. - Psalm 55:22

The LORD is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life – of whom shall I be afraid? - Psalm 27:1

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. - Matthew 5:8

Birthday scriptures carry birthday messages that allow the person celebrating to feel even more loved, as the love of God runs way deeper than human love. Send your loved one any of the above Bible verses for birthday woman to celebrate their special day.

