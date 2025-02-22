Eskom has implemented Stage 3 loadshedding until further notice on Saturday, 22 February

The power utility stated they were implementing loadshedding after encountering a setback

South Africans speculated that loadshedding was implemented because of the failed budget speech

Eskom has implemented Stage 3 loadshedding, but South Africans are speculating why.

Loadshedding has reared its ugly head once more and South Africans are speculating why online.

Eskom has announced that they have implemented Stage 3 loadshedding as of 5:30 pm on Saturday, 22 February 2025.

The return of loadshedding comes 20 days after Eskom suspended it the last time.

Eskom encounters temporary setback

The power utility announced that it was implementing loadshedding until further notice after it encountered another temporary setback. While Eskom didn’t go into details, the entity did promise to provide an update give an update on Sunday, 23 February 2025.

South Africans speculate about loadshedding’s return

Social media users vented about the reintroduction of loadshedding, with some questioning whether it returned because the government could not pass a proposed 2% increase in Value Added Tax.

@MoveOnNowPlz asked:

“ Cyril Ramaphosa is this payback because you didn’t get the 2% increase? You honestly need to do this country a favour and resign because you are useless.”

@sleekcliq stated:

“Bathong Eskom. You don't want us happy yazi.”

@AyandaMaqhoboza said:

“They just want more money from the government. They're making a statement.”

@Sir_Pixels added:

“All this because the president and friends wet the bed with that VAT thing?”

@MthabineJustice joked:

“They’re 17% angry😂.”

@DJAfroSafari stated:

“They are punishing us for that rejected 2% VAT increase 😂.”

@Rethabi55616710 said:

“You’re so predictable. Throwing tantrums for the 17% increase. Stupid loadshedding to try and make people forget that you are a messed up government.”

