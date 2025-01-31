Eskom has warned that there could be loadshedding this weekend, which could rise to Stage 4

The power utility claimed that this was due to several breakdowns that needed extensive repair time

South Africans believe Eskom is getting revenge for not getting a 36% tariff increase

After 10 months of relief, loadshedding is rearing its ugly head once more.

Eskom has issued an alert for loadshedding this coming weekend (1 and 2 February), saying it could go up Stage 3. At a similar stage last year, loadshedding was between Stage 5 and Stage 6.

The power utility warned that there was a high risk of loadshedding due to several breakdowns, but not all South Africans aren’t buying it.

Eskom issues loadshedding warning for the weekend

The power utility released a statement indicating the high risk of load shedding at short notice.

“This is a potentially temporary setback. Load shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet,” Eskom noted.

It did however say that recent breakdowns that required extended repair times heightened the need to use emergency reserves, which then needed to be replenished.

Eskom’s announcement comes after tariff approval

The imminent threat of loadshedding comes a day after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) announced that it had approved a 12.7% tariff increase for Eskom. The power utility originally wanted a 36% increase.

Some on social media pointed out how fishy it was that loadshedding was being implemented after Eskom didn’t get its way.

Small business owner concerned about loadshedding’s impact

Leané Bosch from The Inked Cookie Co explained how it affected her baking business.

“It makes it near impossible to reach order deadlines, which has a snowball effect on the other aspects and core functions of business,” she said.

Ms Bosch added that investing in other ways to keep the power on was also a challenge.

“Other means are too costly for smaller business entities to acquire. In turn, we are forced to restructure and amend our working hours to accommodate the downtime,” she added.

South Africans fume over Eskom’s announcement

The news didn’t go down well on social media, with many criticising the power utility’s warning, and noting that it came on the back of them being denied the tariff they wanted.

Motsok Modisane vented:

“Bloody Eishkom. They didn't get the tariffs they were looking for, and now they retaliate and punish South Africans with loadshedding. I think we need to revolt against Eskom this time around. We gave them ample time to get their house in order, but they are taking advantage of our empathy☹️.”

Jeppe Riana said:

“Because they couldn't get their over 30% increase. NERSA said only 12%. So here we go, revenge and sabotage of small businesses. Lekker man, lekker.”

Debra Massey said:

“Because NERSA only gave them a 12% tariff increase, not the 36% they want. So now we will be punished for it. This happens every time they don't get the increase that they want😡.”

Nick Jacobs stated:

“They want to punish us for not getting the increase. They are killing this country. They must all be fired and charged with treason.”

@Bound2Liberty asked:

“This is just revenge because you didn't get the full increase that you demanded? Am I right?”

@SikhoPhilani stated:

“Talk about throwing tantrums. Just because that 36% increase wasn't granted🤔?”

Eskom celebrates 300 days of no loadshedding

In a related article, Eskom celebrated successfully keeping the country from descending into loadshedding for 300 days.

Briefly News reported that the power utility achieved the milestone on 21 January 2025.

Eskom said they were aiming for a full year, but South Africans had other reasons to complain.

