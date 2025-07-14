A woman shopping at a supermarket giant in Johannesburg showed South Africans how the watermelon on the shelf changed colour

The juicy fruit seemed to go from a vibrant colour to dullness after she removed it from the lit shelf

The supermarket messaged the woman in the comment section of her TikTok post, and she responded with her thoughts

A young woman was surprised to see how the watermelon changed colour. Images: @ro_hubrig

Source: TikTok

While at a well-known grocery store, a Johannesburg woman shared how the packaged watermelon she picked up changed colour. The store contacted the woman in her post's comment section.

Back in May, Ro Hubrig revealed on her TikTok account that the watermelon at Checkers went from a "nice red, pink" colour to dullness after she removed it from the shelf.

She told people online:

"I'm convinced they change the light bulb over the fruits to make it look more vibrant than they actually are."

Mzansi comments on watermelon

The video drew hundreds of social media users to the comment section, where they posted a mixture of messages. While some cracked jokes about the 'magical' watermelon, other people on the internet also found the situation bizarre and shared their experiences.

A few people wondered about the watermelon changing colour. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Checkers responded to the woman's post and wrote:

"Kindly DM us your full name, contact number and more details about the store, so that we can look into this for you."

Ro responded to the brand, saying:

"I appreciate you guys reaching out, but you’re not about to change the lighting in all your stores because of my video. I just think that if something isn’t in season or requires lighting to make it look appetising, it shouldn’t be on your shelves. We’re paying hard-earned money for your produce. There’s a fine line between marketing and manipulation. In a world full of fakes, please be real with what we put into our bodies."

@preshy.popz found humour in the situation and said:

"Even the fruit are catfishing us these days."

@iamlithakazi_ added in the comment section:

"It's the same as makeup department lighting. You will be convinced that the foundation shade is your match until you leave the store."

@xx_elle_em_xx jokingly told internet users:

"It went from a watermelon to a guava in a couple of seconds."

@tiktoksecurity261 remarked to Mzansi peeps:

"Simply support your fellow South Africans at the robots. It's the same fruit I take to work. The supermarket fruit buyers can't believe what they are tasting. R50 for two big watermelons hit different."

@morphman007, who seemed to know what was going on, stated:

"They do this all over. We had special lights in the meat display to make the meat look nice, red, and very fresh. Best to do what you just did and look at the product away from the lights. Old trick."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

