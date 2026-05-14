A video on TikTok showed a competition between a man from South Africa and one from Pakistan

The showdown was between two men who decided to represent their country in a show of strength while in Cape Town

The fascinating video captured the healthy competition between a Pakistani man with a South African background

A video on TikTok captured the bout that a South African accepted had with a man from Pakistan who enjoys bodybuilding. The moment between two soldiers' attention on social media as people got to see them go head-to-head for their home countries.

A South African soldier arm wrestled a Pakistani soldier in a TikTok video. Image: Micklatter / Pexels / @meharshamassialkoti / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 13 May 2026 received attention from social media users who were fascinated by the competition between the Pakistani and South African. The men did not disappoint as they delivered a show to remember to settle who was the strongest.

A TikTok video by @meharshamassialkoti showed healthy competition between two men, one from South Africa and Pakistan. The two challenged each other to an arm wrestling match, making for an interesting clash between countries. The TikTokker from Pakistan creates content centred on his fitness journey that includes weight lifting. He also openly challenges the public to arm wrestle him while representing the Pretoria neighbourhood, Ladium.

The Pakistani man lifts weights as a bodybuilder. Image: @meharshamassialkoti

Source: TikTok

Despite the Pakistani man's experience with arm wrestling and weightlifting, he was no match for the elderly South African. The man put up a valiant fight, standing firm and defeating him in their first match. Watch the video of the South African arm wrestling the Pakistani bodybuilder below:

Pakistani man wrestles South African again

Determined to redeem his countrymen, the Pakistani man put his all into an arm wrestling rematch. The Pakistani man won the second match against the South African, expressing joy that he did not give up. Watch the second arm wrestling match between the men below:

South Africans were chuffed by the victory that the man clinched for Mzansi by arm wrestling. TikTok viewers shared their pride in South Africa for winning the arm wrestling match. Read online users' comments below:

Asif Cheetah applauded the soldier representing South Africa:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 win 🏆 wow💯💞"

amina_mohammad2 joked that the SANDF officer was stronger:

"Power of pap 😂"

Tshidi N Ruth tried to make the Pakistani soldier feel better:

"My Pakistan man in future ull win ok 😂"

⚜️M_[→°←]_U⚜️.....76 added:

"No problem next Time inshallah win 🥰"

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Source: Briefly News