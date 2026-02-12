A TikTok video captured the bizarre competition that took place between two African countries

A man represented South Africa in a food-eating competition, and it went viral

South Africans shared their reactions to seeing an unexpected international competition

A video on TikTok showed people in an eating competition between South Africa and the neighboring country. The man who was representing Mzansi looked very confident that he had the game under lock.

A TikTok video shows a South Africa vs Malawi eating competition. Image: @awaliaustin1

Source: TikTok

The video of the food-eating competition was posted on 10 February 2026. South Africans shared their thoughts on seeing the outlandish clash between countries.

A post on TikTok by @2awaliaustin1 showed the eating competition that took place between two men from neighbouring countries. One of the speed eaters was from Malawi, Spanner, and he was competing to eat a wrap stuffed full of ingredients. The South African, Billy G, was oozing confidence as he glanced at his competition. From the first second, the competitive eater from Malawi was off to a ferocious start as he shoved most of the wrap in his mouth. The South African eater focused on the feeling inside the wrap while his opponent demolished the wrap. Watch the video of the eating competition below:

South Africa surprised by eating competition results

Many people thought that the video of the men eating as a competition was hilarious. South Africans said they were disappointed to see that Billy G failed to get away from South Africa. Malawian users celebrated their win, and Mzansi viewers cracked jokes about the loss. Read the comments about the eating competition below:

The South Africa vs Malawi eating competition left many entertained. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

Nita🖤🖤 applauded the Mzansi competitive eater:

"I like how the South African 🇿🇦 guy was so chilled."

Masi Mathe was amused by the eating competition:

"🤣 Bro gave up halfway when he looked at the guy, he was already defeated."

EDDRISAH NYONDO was impressed by the Malawian:

"This is a spot now 😍😍.I thought he was joke now the guy is making money, I mean this is amazing 🥰 big up bro you’re representing us 🇲🇼"

mononamus said:

"Never ever underestimate your opponent💯 this is a lesson that should be learnt. All the indicators had indicated that Billy G has this one in the bag, but failed miserably!"

sias_mum joked about the South African's confidence:

"Lmao Billy G really thought he was gonna win at the start."

NicoLivingInGeorgia 🇿🇦🇬🇪 was surprised that the South African eater lost:

"I am so disappointed in the big how do you lose in your natural habitat 😭😭"

in joked about the overall competition:

"Anybody notice how, as Africans we always do well in eating competitions 😁😁"

Source: Briefly News