Residents in the Limpopo went to viral because of the way they reacted to a liquor store in their area

The tiktok video showed people who were gathered around a brand new store by Spar

The video of the Spar opening its doors for the first time went viral because of community members who were gathered around

A TikTok video showed people in Limpopo who were hyped up for a new bottle store. The viral post sparked discussions about alcohol consumption in South Africa.

Bela Bela residents reacted to seeing a new liquor store. Image: @lewanikaakende

Source: TikTok

The video highlighted how happy people in an area of Limpopo were to get access to their favourite drinks. The video capturing the excitement fascinated many viewers on TikTok.

In a TikTok video, @lewanikaakende showed that residents in Bela Bela were over the moon to be getting a convenient place to purchase alcohol. They were all gathered for the opening of a Spar Tops in their neighbourhood. Its first opening inspired cheers from all the people who gathered outside to make the first purchases. Watch the clip of the Bela Bela residents below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa jokes about Limpopo liquor store stans

Many people referenced the high levels of alcohol consumption in South Africa after seeing people celebrate Spar Tops opening. According to SABC News, Mzansi has the fifth-highest consumption of alcohol compared to other countries globally. The average South African drinks 30 litres of alcohol per year. 31% of people aged 15 and older drink alcohol, and 59 % would be classified as binge-drinkers. Online users expressed disapproval of the resident's apparent love for alcohol.

South Africans are ranked as some of the world's heaviest drinkers. Image: Arturo Añez

Source: UGC

Others thought that the video of the people who were eager to go to Spar Tops was funny. They felt the clip reflected Mzansi people's spirit of fun. Read the divided comments below:

Melanin-man 🇾🇪 was stunned by the people excited for a liquor store:

"Alcohol is really our downfall 😂 a legal drunk🙄"

The Precious One complained about the residents' love for alcohol:

"We rejoice over alcohol, and that’s why our communities look the way they do."

basimanebjay found the clip to be a light-hearted representation of South Africans:

"🤣 We are such an unserious nation 🤣"

️ karabelo🤤👄 wished she loved alcohol as much as the Bela Bela residents:

"Bathong I wish Lenna nkebe ke nwa le happy gore 😫"

Gene🥺 joked about the bizarre scene of the eager liquor store clients:

"South Africa ke country yao kenya Ntate modimo stress 😂"

singleboy3780 was amused by the residents' love for booze:

"Haibo guys 🤣🤣🤣 I thought it's a new Spar open 🤣"

alvyn found the residents' reaction to be questionable:

"Why’s this lowkey sad 💀"

Other Briefly News stories about communities

Source: Briefly News