Bafana Bafana icon Benni McCarthy has revealed that a disagreement with Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung influenced his decision to join Orlando Pirates.

After leaving English club West Ham in 2021, McCarthy returned home, having experienced several clashes with Bafana Bafana over different matters.

Approaching the final stages of his career, the striker wanted to conclude his playing days in South Africa after an extensive European journey that saw him feature for Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, and Blackburn Rovers.

Upon his return, rumors suggested that Chiefs were preparing to sign a major player, with McCarthy’s name frequently mentioned. However, Motaung publicly dismissed these reports.

McCarthy recalls feeling disrespected by Motaung

“Someone apparently asked Bobby, ‘Hey, I hear you’re signing Benni,’ and his reply was, ‘Kaizer Chiefs don’t sign washed-up players. He’s not the only big fish around,’” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“That information eventually reached me through a friend. I thought Bobby and I had mutual respect, and I’d never had a problem with him. But hearing this made me think, ‘Really?’ I considered confronting him, but decided it wasn’t the right time or place. I just let it go and enjoyed the night,” McCarthy said, recalling a nightclub encounter with Motaung.

How Orlando Pirates approached him

“The following day, during the derby, I couldn’t get it out of my head. I was tempted to confront Bobby because we are like family. With my career and legacy, no one should call me a ‘washed-up player’ just because I wanted to retire in my own country,” he added.

It was during this period that Orlando Pirates presented an opportunity. Club chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza reached out to meet McCarthy.

“At the derby, Dr. Khoza asked if he could see me. I initially said no because I was flying back to Cape Town, but he insisted we meet before I left. I sensed something important was about to happen. The next day, I met him at five o’clock, and within ten minutes, he was recounting my life story—from my youth days at Young Pirates to my time with Bafana. I was amazed at how much he knew,” McCarthy recalled.

Source: Briefly News