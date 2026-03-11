“Indoda Must”: Man Shows How Life Changed Three Months After Getting a Job
- A South African man shares how his life began changing after finally securing a job that allows him to support his family
- The TikTok video shows the small one-room shack he lived in while unemployed and the struggles he faced during that time
- Social media users aplauded him of a major milestone, and on him proudly wearing his security guard uniform after finding work
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A man’s progress over just three months inspired many online, as people reflected on how employment can quickly begin transforming a home and one’s future
A TikTok video showing a man’s progress after finding work has touched many people online. The video was posted by @yamkela.steve8 on 10 March 2026. In the clip, he shared what his home looked like before he found a job and how it changed just three months later.
He first showed a small shack where he lived while unemployed. It was a simple one-room structure that reflected the struggles he faced at the time. He also shared photos of himself wearing his security guard uniform, marking the moment he finally found work.
From struggle to success
Three months later, things already looked different. The shack had been extended and improved, making it look more comfortable and spacious for his family. In his caption, he explained that before getting the job he had been praying for an opportunity so he could provide for his loved ones. He wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
“Before I got a job, I was praying to God to bless me with a job so that I could feed my family… after three months, I decided to build a home for my kids and my lovely Queen.”
The video quickly resonated with viewers, with many praising his determination and celebrating the visible progress he had made in such a short time. For many people watching, the clip served as a reminder of how even small steps forward can make a big difference.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
Khethiwe Ngubo wrote:
“A true definition of indoda (a real man). Well done, bhuti.”
Peter Judge wrote:
“I always say that it's not how much you earn but how well you use your money.”
TheGhost23Xpoko wrote:
“I see a future for you, my brother. God bless your journey.”
Nontsikelelo Mendlula wrote:
“Indoda ene vision. In five years’ time, you will look back and be proud of all your achievements. Inkosi iku gcine wenze okungaphezulu. Translation: A man with vision. In five years, you will look back and be proud of everything you’ve achieved. May God keep you and help you do even more.”
Zoe Mabhadela Mntungwa wrote:
“Well done, my baby. Where you’re going now is to buy a brick house, and from there we will follow too.”
Rae wrote:
“Congratulations, dear stranger, well done. O berekile. Translation: You worked hard.”
Collen Mfazwe wrote:
“Big stranger, you did well, and there is still more coming.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about getting a job
- Musa Mseleku addressed the revelations from the previous episode, asking Makhwela to resign from her job, sparking reactions.
- A young woman shared a video comparing her Bachelor of Education degree from Nelson Mandela University with the job she was doing.
- A South African hospitality graduate secured a job in the United States, proving critics wrong about tourism qualifications.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za