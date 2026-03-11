A South African man shares how his life began changing after finally securing a job that allows him to support his family

The TikTok video shows the small one-room shack he lived in while unemployed and the struggles he faced during that time

Social media users aplauded him of a major milestone, and on him proudly wearing his security guard uniform after finding work

A man’s progress over just three months inspired many online, as people reflected on how employment can quickly begin transforming a home and one’s future

The screenshot showed how a man's shack looked like before getting a job. Image: @yamkela.steve8

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a man’s progress after finding work has touched many people online. The video was posted by @yamkela.steve8 on 10 March 2026. In the clip, he shared what his home looked like before he found a job and how it changed just three months later.

He first showed a small shack where he lived while unemployed. It was a simple one-room structure that reflected the struggles he faced at the time. He also shared photos of himself wearing his security guard uniform, marking the moment he finally found work.

From struggle to success

Three months later, things already looked different. The shack had been extended and improved, making it look more comfortable and spacious for his family. In his caption, he explained that before getting the job he had been praying for an opportunity so he could provide for his loved ones. He wrote:

“Before I got a job, I was praying to God to bless me with a job so that I could feed my family… after three months, I decided to build a home for my kids and my lovely Queen.”

The video quickly resonated with viewers, with many praising his determination and celebrating the visible progress he had made in such a short time. For many people watching, the clip served as a reminder of how even small steps forward can make a big difference.

The picture showed Yamkela's shack three months later. Image: @yamkela.steve8

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Khethiwe Ngubo wrote:

“A true definition of indoda (a real man). Well done, bhuti.”

Peter Judge wrote:

“I always say that it's not how much you earn but how well you use your money.”

TheGhost23Xpoko wrote:

“I see a future for you, my brother. God bless your journey.”

Nontsikelelo Mendlula wrote:

“Indoda ene vision. In five years’ time, you will look back and be proud of all your achievements. Inkosi iku gcine wenze okungaphezulu. Translation: A man with vision. In five years, you will look back and be proud of everything you’ve achieved. May God keep you and help you do even more.”

Zoe Mabhadela Mntungwa wrote:

“Well done, my baby. Where you’re going now is to buy a brick house, and from there we will follow too.”

Rae wrote:

“Congratulations, dear stranger, well done. O berekile. Translation: You worked hard.”

Collen Mfazwe wrote:

“Big stranger, you did well, and there is still more coming.”

