On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku addressed the revelations from the previous episode

The businessman's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, revealed that he asked her to quit her job

Fans were curious and wanted to know if this had anything to do with the previous DNA test requirements made by Thobile MaKhumalo

Samke 'MaKhwela' was asked to resign from her job by hubby Musa Mseleku, and fans want to know why. Image: Khwela_samke, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Fans were finally given reasons behind Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela's reason for leaving her job, to be with Musa Mseleku.

At the start of Season 9, fans were formally introduced to Mseleku's fifth wife, despite seeing glimpses of her and her baby bump in the previous season.

Why MaKwela quit her job

In a previous episode of Uthando Nesthembu, which premiered on 12 February 2026, MaKhwela dropped a bombshell. Revealing that she quit her job, but the reason was not given.

In the latest episode on 4 March 2026, fans dissected the real reason which was given by Mseleku himself. He revealed that there were allegations that Samke was in a relationship with someone at her workplace.

This speculation was never confirmed, but he still made her leave the job. This revelation ignited Mzansi, with people debating their relationship dynamics.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star MaKhwela quit her job because of her man, Musa Mseleku. Image: Khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

DNA test speculations revisited

A user @AppleMokoena reacted with shock to this latest development, opening the floor for a debate.

"There it is! He didn’t ask MaKhwela to leave her job to be a hen; he told her to resign because she was having an affair with a colleague… Eshe! #UthandoNesthembu," she wrote.

Some fans revisited the DNA conversation which arose in earlier episodes. Speaking to his fourth wife, MaNgwabe, Mseleku revealed that MaKhumalo doubted the paternity of his child with MaKhwela. He denied her request; however, MaNgwabe clarified that they saw a comment from a social media user, who made an allegation against MaKhwela. The user then advised people to get a DNA test done, which left the family puzzled.

@Lazolajune7819 stated:

"Thobile lied ngo Samke, she had to leave her job. Mayeni is finally vindicated. Heyi Thobile can act for cameras, she is not a good person."

@delineationss revealed:

"First, he also said he got blocked because he gave away her car to the new wife. This week, his reasoning for that is that MaK wouldn't accept the 5th wife suddenly. Okay."

@NoneofyourBzns_ said:

"That’s where the DNA results stem from, it makes sense."

Source: Briefly News