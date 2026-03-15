Musa Mseleku recently brought laughter to an otherwise tense few episodes with his family on Uthando Nesthembu

The famous polygamist nearly flipped his metaphorical wig when asked if divorce is an option in life, and emphasised that it's "not a thing" in his marriages

His hilarious reaction left fans and viewers hysterical with laughter, many of whom admired Mseleku's sense of humour

Musa Mseleku said divorce is not an option for him or his wives. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

While the tension within the Mseleku household has been reaching a boiling point in recent episodes of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku offered a moment of pure, unscripted comedy that finally broke the ice.

On 13 March 2026, Mzansi Magic shared a preview of the show, where the famous polygamist had viewers and social media followers in stitches when the heavy topic of divorce was brought to the table during his diary session with his wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku.

He emphasised in several colourful words that divorce would never be an option in his household.

"Divorce? You're talking rubbish. It doesn't exist here."

This comes after Mseleku found himself at the centre of a social media storm over his troubled marriage to Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku, after making hurtful comments about her fertility.

While they seem to be making progress in resolving their issues, with MaKhumalo defending her marriage during a recent interview, it's clear that neither one of them is willing to give up on what they've built.

Musa Mseleku was asked if divorce is an option in life, and he said it "doesn't exist" in his marriages. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, his four other marriages appear to have also hit a rough patch over the past few months, with his fourth wife, Mbali "MaNgwabe", having threatened to leave after wife number five, Samke "MaKhwela", was introduced.

In the most recent episodes, Mseleku organised a retreat for his first four wives, aiming to mend their fractured relationships through group bonding and professional therapy sessions. This move highlights his commitment to addressing the recent turmoil and his desire to find common ground with his partners.

As the show heats up, viewers remain glued to their screens to see if these grand gestures can truly mend the cracks in the Mseleku empire.

Watch Musa Mseleku's video below.

Viewers in stitches over Musa Mseleku's reaction

Fans and followers were hysterical over Musa Mseleku's hilarious reaction to the divorce question. Read some of their comments below.

allaboutayanda laughed:

"Mseleku doesn't want the producer lady to be putting ideas in his wives' heads."

ne_llybee joked:

"Musa is protective of his Shibase, cuss out the production team."

tuh.ituh reacted:

"You know, I thought I was watching something wrong yesterday, turns out the question was about divorce. You're going to give him another stroke!"

kwanz_mabs said:

"He's so happy that she’s laughing, so cute!"

likhona_co wrote:

"My highlight from yesterday’s episode."

iamthabi_moru was in stitches:

"His reaction finished me!"

Musa Mseleku throws shade at haters

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's reaction to Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's recent interview.

The polygamist was seemingly flattered by his wife's remarks and suggested that her decision to stay with him angered several people.

Source: Briefly News