Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo recently confronted Musa Mseleku over his hurtful comments about her

In an attempt to explain his reasoning for calling his wife a "failure," the polygamist suggested that his remarks were taken out of context. However, MaKhumalo revisited a past incident

Mseleku's comments left viewers shattered, many of whom extended sympathy to MaKhumalo, who was forced to endure the public humiliation

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo and Musa Mseleku finally met to talk. Images: thobilek, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Tensions have reached a fever pitch in the Mseleku household, with polygamist Musa Mseleku and his estranged wife Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's marriage seemingly hanging in the balance.

Months after hurling insults at his wife during an episode of their show, Uthando Nesthembu, in which Mseleku labelled MaKhumalo a "failure," the pair finally met in person to address the hurtful remarks and troubled marriage.

In the show's latest episode, which aired on 5 March 2026, the couple discussed their issues over dinner, where they touched on the controversial DNA scandal involving Mseleku's child with Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela, as well as his remarks about MaKhumalo's "failure" to bear his kids.

The polygamist made another attempt to defend himself by claiming that his words during his diary session were taken out of context. MaKhumalo said her husband's remarks were not new, as he had said the same thing to her once before in private.

"We spoke about it, and you told me that whatever I think my contribution is, counts for nothing compared to what you want, which you haven't gotten from me, you are tired of waiting."

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo claims Musa Mseleku has called her a failure before, despite knowing her medical history. Images: thobilek, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

During her diary session, the businesswoman revisited her husband's remarks, which ultimately led to their separation.

"He said it to my face. He said he is tired of waiting, 'Why am I not conceiving naturally?' This is something he said recently, the last time I spoke to him and told him he can't sleep at my house, those are the words he uttered."

According to MaKhumalo, Mseleku expressed his frustration over the situation, noting that he had been waiting for more than five years, and later moved on to find someone else to bear his kids. This, despite knowing that MaKhumalo had her tubes cut off after enduring the trauma of several ectopic pregnancies.

Meanwhile, the polygamist relentlessly attempted to defend himself, even asking MaKhumalo if she thought of herself as a failure.

On social media, his words had pierced through many viewers' hearts, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the couple's tense standoff.

Watch Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo's video below.

Social media reacts to Uthando Nesthembu drama

Fans were heated and took their frustrations to the comment section, with some hoping that the intense drama was scripted and not real. Read some of their comments below.

zeek50101 was shocked:

"I’m so disgusted. This is not a man. This is a barbarian. What the hell? He told her that? To her face? Sies."

Reloadedd94 said:

"This was so painful to watch. I felt my heart drop with Thobile with everything Musa said to her."

EueUnbothered asked:

"Is this a script? Because Musa is really so evil. He has no remorse for his cruel words?"

tjubistar reacted:

"This is so sad. Strength to you, MaKhumalo, you deserve so much better."

leanodube posted:

"This is heartbreaking, I hope it’s scripted, yaz."

Khumology slammed Musa Mseleku:

"What a horrible man."

MaKhumalo reveals why Musa Mseleku married MaKhwela

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo' Khumalo's claims about why Musa Mseleku married his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela.

Seemingly confirming Mseleku's earlier claims about the reason he took a fifth wife, MaKhumalo said MaKhwela has "a role to play" in their family.

Source: Briefly News