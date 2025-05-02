Musa Mseleku recently ruffled many feathers on social media with what he said about MaKhumalo on national TV

The popular polygamist called his third wife, MaKhumalo, a failure during the recent episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu

Many netizens had mixed reactions to what Mseleku had said about Makhumalo, and others dragged him for calling her a failure

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Musa Mseleku recently, MaKhumalo, a failure. Image: @thobilek

Source: Instagram

Yoh! Musa Mseleku left many netizens upset on social media with what he recently said about his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku, on national TV.

Musa Mseleku calls MaKhumalo a failure

Social media has been buzzing after the latest episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu aired on Thursday, 1 May 2025.

Many netizens weren't happy with what the popular polygamist said on national TV about one of his wives, MaKhumalo. An online user @Lee_Raa_Tuu shared a clip of the recent episode in which Mseleku called Thobile a failure during their diary session.

The online user also hinted at how distasteful it was for him to say that in public about his wife. This happened weeks after Thobile seemingly removed the Mseleku surname from her Instagram profile.

"Mseleku also said Makhumalo is getting all these exposure and opportunities because she is 'Mrs Mseleku.' It says a lot about this man 🚩He deserves everything that's happening to him."

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag Musa Mseleku on social media

Many netizens didn't hold back in dragging the South African polygamist on social media for what he had said about MaKhumalo. Some also voiced their disappointment in him.

Here are some of the comments below:

@g_mapaya said:

"Musa didn't lie at all. Is being honest a red flag?"

@MissOpinionSA wrote:

"This man is beyond disgusting. No woman will ever wake up and choose to have fatality issues! The audacity of this man to say Makhumalo is compensating for being unable to bear children is vile."

@ThabiA_n commented:

"He deserves everything that's coming to him."

@Ntetheh_MaZwide mentioned:

"He's a horrible man."

@Pule_Ale questioned:

"Was she supposed to be a commodity?"

Musa Mseleku was dragged for calling MaKhumalo a failure. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

Viewers react to Mseleku not posting wife number five

Meanwhile, Musa Mseleku introduced his fifth wife, but fans are not feeling her. People dragged him for not showing love to his fifth wife, who is in her 20s, while flaunting his other wives. Fans are curious why Musa rarely posts MaKhwela and if he even spends time with her as he does his other wives. Relationship expert and psychologist Paulsa Quinsee spoke to Briefly News about what Musa Mseleku and MaKhwela can do to strengthen their bond.

"Busy schedules and career demands can reduce our quality time together, causing couples to grow apart," she said.

Seeing that this is a polygamous relationship, Musa has to make sure he equally divides his time spent with all of his wives.

Thobile Mseleku gushes over stepdaughter, Mpilo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thobile Khumalo penned a sweet message for her daughter, Mpiloenhle 'Mpilo' Mseleku.

This comes after the Izingane Zesthembu star landed her first job. Thobile expressed how proud she is of Mpilo, and she also thanked her husband, Musa Mseleku, in the post.

"Today marks my daughter’s first day at work. I wish I could’ve been there to share this special moment with you, but I’m grateful to uMkhulu for always being there to support. I’m so incredibly proud of you, mtaka Tho no Tho. Thank you, @musamseleku, for this blessing. Her name is MpiloEnhle Aphile Mseleku."

Source: Briefly News