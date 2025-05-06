South African controversial music executive Nota Baloyi recently stood with MacG amid the Minnie Dlamini drama

Berita's ex-husband mentioned during a podcast interview that what Mac G said about Minnie wasn't wrong, as women always talk about men's odour

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nota Baloyi defending MacG

Nota Baloyi defended MacG amid the whole Minnie Dlamini drama. Image: Oupa Boape, @macgunleashed

Social media has been buzzing ever since the founder of Podcast and Chill, MacG made some nasty remarks about the South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini's body odour.

Nota Baloyi stands with MacG

After the controversial podcaster has been dragged to hell and back on social media by netizens and other celebrities who defended the reality TV star, Minnie Dlamini, the music executive, Nota Nhlamulo, also decided to be on the podcaster's side since everyone has turned their backs on him.

In a recent podcast episode posted by an online user @ThisIsColbert, Nota is heard defending the star and also mentioning that it wasn't wrong of him to speak about women's odour as they have also done that before with men.

He said:

"I don’t think speaking about women having body odour is wrong, they speak about men having body odour all the time."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi defending MacG

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Baloyi defending MacG. Here are some of the comments below:

@MJMoalusii said:

The majority of men in sync with MacG's stance have not healed from their previous encounters. They are going through a lot."

@MalcomEhx wrote:

"Besides that, how did we go from ukuGwarana to saying we must cancel people for calling each other smelly?? What happened?"

@Allen88Yuri commented:

"Indeed, even the same Minnie Dlamini who people are defending, she spoke badly about MacG, but no one said anything about it."

@lucstheguy responded:

"Yeah that’s true, women speak about men that smell all the time."

@FAQJUUZ replied:

"The whole country talks about Zimbabweans having smelly armpits, and everyone laughs. But MacG says something similar, is where everyone draws the line?"

@BongzM7 mentioned:

"Nota is right on this one. If we are banning talk about body odour or anything deemed disrespectful, it must never be gendered. You can't promote "misandry" & get mad about a "misogynistic" response. Let's stop this race to the bottom."

MacG broke his silence after the whole Minnie Dlamini drama. @macgunleashed

