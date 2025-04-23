Minnie Dlamini is focusing on her career amid break-up rumours with Dr Brian Monaisa, who confirmed their split through a social media statement

Despite the controversy surrounding their short-lived relationship, Minnie received support from fans after posting a makeup-free video promoting a brand

The couple, who began dating in January 2025, had a whirlwind romance, including vacations and lavish gifts, before their recent separation

South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Minnie Dlamini ignores break-up rumours

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages.

Taking to her Instagram page days after Dr Brian's statement, the unfazed star shared a video while promoting a popular brand she works with. She captioned the video:

"Having the confidence to post content with no makeup is a hard flex 💪🏾 Want to know my secret for radiant, even-toned skin? The NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Even Glow Range! 💙 @niveasouthafrica."

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's post

Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress' natural beauty.

@queen_norma commented:

"Without the make up you're still gorgeous Babe 😍"

@jacintangobese said:

"Oh, but of course the facecard never declines Sis 😍"

@winnie_zandile wrote:

"I don't understand those who hate you, Minnie ❤️you such a loving, hardworking gal..Ncooo keep your head up and be you Nana love you always #Diamond squared 💋💟 my day one @minniedlamini"

@zethembe94 added:

"Skin, face card, body card if there is ever such, all never declines ke sisi ❣️❣️🔥🔥 and your ability to show up is on a high level ❣️❣️❣️"

@mnthwanugugu said:

"All I can say is that GOD LOVES U 😂 phunyukile mkhaya wam. Umusa ka God ❤️"

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa's relationship timeline

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian's relationship was short-lived. The couple started making headlines when the media personality was spotted getting cosy with Dr Brian in January 2025. It wasn't long before Minnie was accused of being a homewrecker by Dr Monaisa's baby mama, Neeema Aloyce.

The couple flaunted each other on social media after confirming their romance. They went on baecations in Zimbabwe and Nigeria. Minnie and Dr Monaisa turned haters green with envy when he gifted her a Porsche on Valentine's Day.

SA flocks to Dr Monaisa's baby mama's page

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans flocked to Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama, Neema Aloyce's, social media account on Monday after he confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with Minnie Dlamini.

Aloyce previously lambasted Monaisa and Dlamini's romance, claiming that the surgeon doctor cheated on her with the media personality.

