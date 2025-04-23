Zozibini Tunzi and Luthando Bolowana celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary after a secret ceremony in Cape Town on March 22, 2025

Fans continue to praise the couple’s fairytale wedding, which was attended by prominent South African stars, and shared exclusive pictures on Zozi's Instagram

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee advises newlyweds to maintain open communication and keep having fun to ensure a lasting marriage

It's been a month since Mzansi's forever Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, married the love of her life, Luthando Bolowana, at a whimsical wedding ceremony in Cape Town.

Zozibini Tunzi shared more pictures from her wedding. Image: @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Zozi Tunzi marks wedding anniversary

Mzansi is still trying to get used to the idea that Zozi Tunzi is now a whole wife. The model and actress shocked fans when she shared pictures from her secret Cape Town wedding. Fans loved everything about Zozi and Luthando's fairytale wedding, which was attended by top SA stars including Connie Ferguson, Anele Mdoda and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Taking to her Instagram page, Miss Universe 2019 shared never-before-seen pictures from her wedding. She thanked her friends and family for gracing the event. Zozi also gave her wedding planner her flowers. Part of the caption read:

"I can’t believe today marks a full month already since marrying my best friend😍 What an unbelievably beautiful time it has been.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for all the love and well wishes you have sent our way. It made our celebrations all the more special 🥰

"Thank you so much to all our friends and family who were with us in celebration. They all travelled far and wide to give us the gift of their time. We love you so much♥️"

Fans react to Zozi's wedding pictures

Mzansi still can't get enough of Zozi Tunzi's beautiful wedding pictures. Many flooded the star's comments section with heartfelt comments.

@knaomi said:

"You looked so beautiful, I can’t get over it.🤍✨"

@siyabunny wrote:

"I loved your dress so much 😍😍😍 you looked radiant 🤩🤩🤩"

@missunniverseza commented:

"Can’t believe it’s been a month already 😍😍"

@zavionk added:

"WE LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️ we had an absolutely incredible time with you ❤️❤️❤️"

@sihle_shona wrote:

"Such a beautiful celebration to behold. Sending lots more love over to you. ❤️"

@hey_kudisco added:

"These pictures get better and better ❤️❤️❤️🥰"

What you need to know about Zozi and Luthando's wedding

Zozibini Tunzi and Luthando Bolowana got married on Saturday, 22 March 2025, at the breathtaking Belair Pavilion venue in Paarl. The event was kept top secret, and fans got a first glimpse of the wedding when Zozi posted pictures on her Instagram page.

It wasn't long before fans unearthed more pictures of Zozi and her man. Others also discovered more details about Luthando.

Relationship expert on celebrating milestones

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee, about how newlyweds can make their marriages last longer. She said:

"For couples celebrating their first month anniversary, make sure you communicate openly and honestly. So often, people don’t express what they feel, and anger or disappointment builds up over time.

"Also, work on doing things together, but also allow each other to grow. Don’t let the chores and duties get too much. Also, keep having fun and doing fun things. Talk about the relationship and how you want it to grow. Talk about what each one needs from the relationship. If there are fights or bitterness and resentment, then deal with them sooner rather than later."

Anele Mdoda accused of copying Zozi Tunzi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda’s Easter wedding caused some debate among local fans after some claimed she was copying model Zozibini Tunzi by trying to keep it a secret.

Mdoda also celebrated her wedding with a traditional Xhosa ceremony, and questions were raised about the secrecy of the event after author Khaya Dlanga dropped pictures of the day.

