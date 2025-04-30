Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend, Lucas Radebe, shared a touching video with his daughter, Zenithi, which went viral on social media

The clip shows the father and daughter enjoying a heartwarming dance moment together at home in their big, luxurious kitchen

The video quickly went viral, earning different reactions from Leeds United legend fans and followers on social media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of him dancing alongside his daughter online.

The South African football icon is one of the most respected footballers in the world, not just in Mzansi. His contribution to Leeds United’s successful run when he joined them will forever be told to generations to come.

The former Bafana defender is a popular figure and remains one of the most successful South African footballers. He has done well for himself since retiring from football.

Lucas Radebe presents the FIFA Fair Play Award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

One of the things the Leeds United legend took up after retiring from the sport was spending quality time with his family, especially his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lucas Radebe shares sweet dance moment with daughter

Radebe took to his official Instagram page to share a viral video, enjoying a dance with his daughter, Zenithi.

The father and daughter were doing dishes and cleaning the kitchen, but Zenithi set up the camera and approached the Kaizer Chiefs legend. They left what they were doing and started dancing.

Lucas Radebe shares a heartwarming dance moment with his daughter on social media. Photo: Dominic Barnardt.

Source: Getty Images

"#Tuesday when it’s me and her @princesszenithi," the Bafana Bafana legend captioned the video shared on social media.

The South African also recently took a new role at Leeds United after the club honoured him with a hospitality suite named after him at Elland Road.

Reactions as Radebe shares dance moment with daughter

edward1452024 said:

"A great man, do you ever cook Yorkshire puddings in that kitchen, Chief?"

Londie Msomi wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I blame Primo for these dance moves! 😂"

Sizakele KaMgabadeli Mphatsoe added:

"Present dad, what a happy child 😍"

Nolly Mangolele commented:

"Wow, saw you with your baby girl over the weekend and you made time to take a walk with her. Daughters always remember these little things."

Zamantungwa Khumalo shared:

"I am deeply worried about PrincessZenithi, poor child will end up copying your karate moves 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

thereallamza implied:

"Mara now what’s with the tikkie draai dance moves 🙈😂😂😂 @lucasradebe."

Neliswa Mabaso reacted:

"You are soo fond of her 👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

Bonginkosi Mzila responded to the post:

"Beautiful 😍... I like the daddy and daughter vibe and I also like those marble tiles ❤️"

Mpone Moeketsi joked:

"Something now make sure with the legs move 😂😂😂"

Dula Mngadi added:

"The perks of being the only girl and your dad is present 🙌❤️❤️❤️"

ha.ppiness5395 said:

"Baby girl has daddy's long legs, our next Miss SA that one 😍😍"

Radebe's son joins European side

Briefly News also reported that one of Lucas Radebe's sons has followed in his father's footsteps by joining a European club after a successful trial.

The Bafana Bafana legend's son was seen holding his new club's jersey in a picture that went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News