South African football legend Lucas Radebe has put his son, Kutlwano Radebe, on the career path he took as his little kid reportedly joins a European side.

Kutlwano was in the news a few days ago for travelling to Spain for a trial with the club he was going to being unknown.

The Kaizer Chiefs legendary defender's son is said to have had a successful trial and joined a Spanish side.

Radebe's son joins Spanish club

According to a report by the South African, Spanish side Real Sporting Gijon have been monitoring Radebe since he arrived in Spain for trials.

The news of Kutlwano travelling to Spain for trial went viral after his school Trinity House High School released a statement on their social media page about his travelling plans.

“A huge congratulations to Kutlwano Radebe, a Grade 8 student at Trinityhouse Centurion High School, who has been scouted to attend international trials in Spain this January!," the school's statement reads.

“Playing for the CFA Football U15 first team, Kutlwano is now taking his soccer career to the next level. We are so proud of this incredible achievement and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Sports agency Imbondeiro Sports Agency shared pictures of Kutlwano training with Gijon and wished him the best of luck.

"South African 🇿🇦 attacker @exotic.kutlwano is currently on trial with @realsporting 🇪🇸 following in the footsteps of his father @lucasradebe We wish him the best of luck!"

He is said to have joined the Spanish outside after a new picture of him holding a Sporting Gijon jersey with a number on it went viral on social media.

