Kutlwano Radebe, the son of Bafana Bafana legend Lucas, has earned a trial in Spain after impressive displays at youth level

The young Radebe is a grade 8 pupil at Trinityhouse Centurion High School and hopes he can impress the European scouts as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps

Local football fans praised Kutlwano and wished him the best of luck as he hopes to emulate his father, who became a legend at Bafana, Kaizer Cheifs and English side Leeds United

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe’s son Kutlwano has flown to Spain for trials after impressive youth-level performances in South Africa.

The Trinityhouse Centurion High School grade 8 pupil earned a trip to Spain, hoping to emulate his famous father who achieved legendary status at English side Leeds United.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe wished his son Kultwano luck during trials in Spain. Image: Christian Augustin/Getty Images and trinityhousecenturion/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Bafana legend Radebe has backed his son for success, while SuperSport United star Ime Okon impresses during trials at Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.

Lucas Radebe’s son earns trials in Spain

Kutlwano's school confirmed his trip on their Instagram account:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

According to the school’s Instagram account, the grade 8 pupil has been backed for success, while his father continues to inspire current Chiefs stars.

The post said:

“A huge congratulations to Kutlwano Radebe, a Grade 8 student at Trinityhouse Centurion High School, who has been scouted to attend international trials in Spain this January! Playing for the CFA Football U15 first team and now, Kutlwano is taking his soccer career to the next level. We are so proud of this incredible achievement and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Watch Radebe spend time with Kultwano in the video below:

South Africa’s football future looks bright

While Kutlwano hopes to impress scouts in Spain, the youngster is a member of several Mzansi youngsters looking to become football stars.

Currently, the PSL is blessed with young players such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Mduduzi Shabalala, Nea Rapoo, Asekho Tiwani and Malibongwe Khoza.

Another promising youngster also has ties to a South African football legend after coach Pitso Mosimane’s son, Reatlegile, continues to impress for Kaizer Chiefs’ youth side.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe enjoys hero status at English side Leeds United. Image: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Kutlwano

Local football fans wished the grade 8 pupil luck and backed the player to follow in his father’s legendary footsteps.

Sputnik Sputnik Sputnik hopes for the best:

“Work hard, boy; your father paved the way for you.”

Sipho Mlangeni is proud:

“Like father like son, congratulations.”

Diski Library wished the youngster luck:

“Good luck, young man.”

Harold Tshifhiwa Ngobeni backs the youngster:

“Congratulations Kutlwano. Well done, lift the CFA flag high.”

Busi Mgobozi is impressed:

“Wooow!! Well done Kutlwano.”

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe entertains local fans on social media

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe entertained local fans on social media after dancing with his son and comedian Primo Baloyi.

The former Bafana skipper put a smile on the faces of the South African public by showing off his dance moves in front of his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News